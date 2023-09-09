MILLERS CREEK—West Iredell came from behind to defeat West Wilkes 21-7 and stay unbeaten Friday night.

The Warriors trailed 7-0 at halftime but scored 21 unanswered points in the second half, including 14 in the third quarter, to prevail.

No other details on the game were available.

West Wilkes fell to 1-3.

West Iredell (3-0) opens Western Foothills Athletic Conference play Sept. 15 at home against St. Stephens (0-3).

South Iredell 33, Piedmont 6

TROUTMAN—South Iredell rolled to a 33-6 victory over winless Piedmont on Friday night.

The win snapped a two-game skid for the Vikings (2-2).

The Panthers (0-4) have now been outscored 103-23 so far this season.

No other details on the game were available.

South Iredell opens Greater Metro Conference play Sept. 15 at home against West Cabarrus (0-4).