Alexander Central didn’t allow Statesville’s offense to score Friday night in a 13-6 nonconference victory at Greyhound Hollow.

The Cougars pulled ahead with 7 minutes, 41 seconds left in the first quarter when Jamison Rowe hauled in a 33-yard touchdown pass from Tanner Moore. They led 7-0 at halftime.

Nyquarius Faulkner’s 70-yard fumble return for a touchdown allowed the Greyhounds to draw within 7-6 with 4:00 remaining in the third quarter.

Alexander Central added some insurance in the fourth quarter as Sawyer Chapman-Mays scored on a 3-yard run with 2:21 left.

The Cougars limited Statesville to 26 rushing yards. Greyhounds quarterback Tre Turner was 5 of 15 passing for 41 yards. He was intercepted once.

Chapman-Mays finished with 75 yards on 19 carries. Moore completed 4 of 7 passes for 49 yards.

OTHER SCORES

Mooresville 31, Davie County 24

Lake Norman 7, North Meck 6