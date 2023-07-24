Another high school football season is on the horizon.

The first official day of team practices permitted by the N.C. High School Athletic Association is July 31. Iredell County teams will be working to prepare for opening night of the 2023 campaign. That is Aug. 18.

Some schools have announced events in the lead up to the season’s kickoff.

On Aug. 5, Statesville High will host its Blue and Grey football game at 6:30 p.m.

At 6 p.m. Aug. 8, South Iredell will hold a community pep rally at the Troutman ESC Park.