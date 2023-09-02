TAYLORSVILLE—North Iredell earned its first win Friday night, going on the road to beat Alexander Central 21-17.

The Raiders (1-2) scored eight unanswered points in the fourth quarter to bounce back from a tough 32-29 loss at Starmount the week before and beat the Cougars (2-1).

North Iredell picked up a safety to pull within 17-15 with 8 minutes, 28 seconds left.

Kaleb Parks’ 3-yard touchdown run propelled the Raiders into the lead with 4:33 remaining. They held on from there.

Alexander Central led 14-0 in the first quarter after Braydon Rowe ran for an 81 yard touchdown.

Kaleb Sales’ 4-yard TD run got the Raiders on the scoreboard with 5:57 left in the second quarter.

Carson Davis’ 25-yard field goal extended the Cougars lead to 17-6 with 26 seconds left in the half.

North Iredell answered before the break. Pete Jackson hauled in a 44-yard touchdown pass from Sales as time expired, and the Raiders trailed 17-13 at the intermission.

Sales finished with 121 yards on 18 carries. He was also 17 of 23 passing for 178 yards.

Rowe had 133 yards on 13 carries for Alexander Central, which was outgained 280-236.

North Iredell has an open date Sept. 8. The Raiders return to action on Sept. 15 when they host Fred T. Foard in the Western Foothills Athletic Conference opener.