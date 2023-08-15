Editor's Note This is the fourth in a series of six high school football previews.

Mooresville returns to the football field this season with a title to defend.

The Blue Devils won all six of their Greater Metro Conference games last season en route to the league championship.

“Everyone is excited,” said Joe Nixon, who enters his fourth season as Blue Devils head coach.

“We understand how much work needs to get done for us to be where we want to be,” Nixon continued. “We’re coming off a good season, and we’ve got good numbers.”

Mooresville will dress 68 varsity players, and it has another 80 on junior varsity.

Some of the varsity members played on the jayvee squad last year that also enjoyed great success, finishing 9-1 overall.

“We take a lot of pride in developing JV guys,” Nixon said. “We make that a staple of the program.”

OFFENSE

There are only four returning starters on offense.

Among the biggest holes to fill is at running back. The Blue Devils graduated Jawarn Howell and Kyjuan Westmoreland, who are now playing at South Carolina State and Mars Hill, respectively.

Howell rushed for 1,811 yards and 22 touchdowns on 250 carries. He was named the conference offensive player of the year, as well as the R&L county player of the year. Westmoreland didn’t get as many touches but he had big-play moments and finished with 767 yards and 11 TDs on 108 carries.

“When you lose two players of that caliber, it’s tough,” Nixon said.

Eric Heal, Ja’Darius McCombs and A.J. Baker are vying for time in the backfield and were all given a vote of confidence from Nixon.

Mooresville also graduated quarterback Jamere Cherry (Johnson C. Smith), who accounted for 18 touchdowns rushing and passing as a senior.

Carter Elkin, Brody Norman and Jarin Wali are competing for the job at QB.

“They took equal reps through camp,” Nixon said. “We’re evaluating them and will know better after our scrimmages.”

Randy Fulmore is a returning starter at receiver. He tallied 19 receptions for 404 yards and three touchdowns last season. The Blue Devils have a handful of others who will see playing time at the position.

Drew Davis and Kendyn Smith are returning starters on the offensive line. Smith was all-conference a year ago. Tight end Jalen Wright is also a returning starter.

DEFENSE

Mooresville returns nine starters on defense, including all four linebackers and all four defensive backs.

Leading the linebacking corps is Caleb Edstrom. Last season, when he was named Greater Metro Conference defensive player of the year, Edstrom recorded 11 tackles for loss and 124 total tackles.

Jamari Farmer, who joins Edstrom at inside linebacker, had 21 tackles for loss and 113 tackles altogether last fall.

Cornerback Jay Wilson and safety A.J. Graham each tallied four interceptions last fall.

“These guys have been in big games,” Nixon said. “They know what it’s like to get there and win a conference championship. They got to the second round of the playoffs. Having that valuable experience as Friday night players, hopefully that helps propel us into taking the next step.”

There are several veterans, some younger players as well as Hough transfer K.J. Gillespie who Nixon feels will make an impact on the defensive line. Gillespie had four tackles for loss and two sacks playing varsity as a freshman a year ago.

LOOKING AHEAD

There are no doormats on Mooresville’s schedule so the Blue Devils have their work cut out.

To prepare, they scheduled preseason scrimmages with the likes of Grimsley, last year’s 4A state runner-up, and perennial power Hough.

“We’ll find out real quick where we are as a program,” Nixon said.

The Blue Devils intend to put their best foot forward as they chase another Greater Metro Conference championship and deeper postseason run.

“This is a new team, but their goals are the same,” Nixon said. “You know, once you win it it’s hard to stay there. This team has to take the steps every day to reach those goals.”