North Iredell's girls cross country team won the Friday Night Lights Festival girls’ open division championship at Ivey Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville on Friday night, and the Raiders’ Breanna Sturtevant captured the individual title.

Sturtevant finished first, placing ahead of 128 other runners with a new personal-best time of 20 minutes, 31 seconds.

The Raiders finished first out of 14 teams to win the open division. Julia Hollar (22:21.90) and Baylee Steele (22:29.20) placed 12th and 13th, respectively.

Also contributing to their winning score of 61 points were Naomi Smith (22:32.40), who finished 15th, and Blanca Martinez (24:06.40), who finished 43rd.

Green Hope was the runner-up with 66 points.