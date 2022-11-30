Cougars spread the wealth in rout of North Gaston

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Alexander Central 59, North Gaston 20

DALLAS—Fourteen of Alexander Central’s 15 players scored Tuesday night as Alexander Central rolled to a 59-20 win over North Gaston.

Kirstyn Herman led Alexander Central with 14 points and six rebounds. Anna Jordan supplied nine points, and Kaley McDaniel contributed eight points and nine rebounds.

The Cougars dominated in points in the paint (42-12), fast-break points (20-0) and bench points (32-14) while improving to 2-0 on the season.

North Gaston dipped to 0-3.

BOYS BASKETBALL

North Gaston 39, Alexander Central 32

DALLAS—Jesyon Payne connected on 4 of 7 3-point attempts and scored 12 points to lead North Gaston to its first win of the season Tuesday night, 39-32 over Alexander Central.

North Gaston (1-2) outscored the Cougars (1-1) 17-7 in the second quarter to seize a 24-17 halftime lead.

Chad Lasher scored a game-high 14 points for Alexander Central. Avery Cook added 10 points to go with his nine rebounds.

OTHER SCORES

Girls basketball: West Rowan 67, Mooresville 42; Bandys 60, West Iredell 36

Boys basketball: Mooresville 60, West Rowan 48; Bandys 66, West Iredell 37