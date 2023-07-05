South Iredell High School is still accepting registration for its girls basketball camp July 12-14.

The camp is for rising third-grade through eighth-grade students and will meet daily from 8 a.m. to noon.

The fee is $80. Campers will receive a T-shirt and a meal on the last day.

South Iredell’s girls basketball team will also be doing a BBQ fundraiser Aug. 11. Plates will be $12. All orders are pre-order and prepay. Questions or concerns should be directed to Mariah Johnson, the Vikings’ new head coach.