North Iredell High School’s boys basketball team has been recognized by the N.C. High School Athletic Association for its academic excellence.

The NCHSAA sent a letter to the school regarding its Scholar Athlete Team GPA Awards. The Raiders sported the second-highest GPA in the state among boys basketball teams for the winter 2023 season. The team members combined for a 3.670 GPA.

“Proud of my team,” Raiders head coach Jeff LeVan wrote on social media.

The letter included a check from the NCHSAA for $150 in incentive and thanked North Iredell for recognizing its student athletes through the Scholar Athlete program.

On the court, North Iredell qualified for the 3A state playoffs and finished 17-10 this past season.