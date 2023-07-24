Mooresville High baseball coach Jeff Burchett announced he was retiring earlier this month.

Burchett enjoyed a successful career leading the Blue Devils on the diamond, a stint that included a state championship.

“Proud to be able to say I played for a coach as well respected and admired as you are to our community, best of luck and thank you for everything,” Mooresville’s Jake Modrak wrote on Twitter.

Burchett and the Blue Devils captured the 4A state title in 2019. Just like they did in the championship series opening win, the West region champion Blue Devils rallied from a two-run deficit against the East region champion Corinth Holders Pirates (23-8) to win the second game 8-2, clinching the program's first state title in Mooresville's first state finals appearance.

Corinth Holders became the fourth higher seed that postseason to fall at the hands of Mooresville, which emerged from a talented West region as the No. 11 seed. Mooresville was 24-9 that season.