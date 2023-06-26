North Iredell swept the Record & Landmark’s top postseason baseball honors.

The Raiders’ Colby Umbarger is the R&L County Baseball Player of the Year, and Derrick Wishon is the R&L County Baseball Coach of the Year.

Umbarger hit .353 with 25 RBIs, eight doubles, three home runs and two triples. He finished with 30 hits in 85 at-bats over the course of 27 games.

The senior batted 2-for-3 with an RBI in a 7-3 road victory over Lake Norman on April 17. It was the Raiders’ first win over Lake Norman, the Greater Metro Conference runner-up, since 2012.

Umbarger’s three-run homer May 9 in Monroe helped spark a 9-7 win over Parkwood in the first round of the 3A state playoffs. It was the first playoff victory in program history for the Raiders.

A reliable glove in the outfield, Umbarger also had success on the base paths, converting 13 of 14 stolen-base attempts.

Wishon led the Raiders to a historic postseason before deciding to step aside as coach after eight seasons.

After directing the Raiders to the playoff breakthrough against Parkwood, Wishon and Co. proceeded to beat Northwest Cabarrus 1-0 and West region top seed Ledford 5-4 in Wallburg before falling 4-0 at Oak Grove in the 3A state quarterfinals.

Also on Wishon’s watch, the Raiders (15-12) beat every team in the county they played at least once. That included the rare victory over Lake Norman in which North Iredell held the Wildcats to three hits and scored five unanswered runs to prevail.

R&L All-County Baseball Team

Eli Beekley, South Iredell

Aaron Burchett, Mooresville

Ben Cotton, South Iredell

Cade Gaither, West Iredell

Tate Green, North Iredell

Noah Hildebran, Mooresville

Tyler Hughesman, South Iredell

Sullivan Jackson, Lake Norman

Rowan Jackson, Mooresville

Cole Johnson, North Iredell

Brandon Lorfano, Mooresville

Dan Loyd, North Iredell

Drew Nelson, Lake Norman

Carlos Ortega-DeMorrow, West Iredell

Layne Paxton, South Iredell

Greyson Peel, Lake Norman

Connor Robertson, Mooresville

Tyler Summer, Lake Norman

Colby Umbarger, North Iredell

Brice Warren, South Iredell