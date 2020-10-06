HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: 4 local players make national watch lists

Four area high school players were among hundreds of athletes from across the country named to 2020 American Volleyball Coaches Association watch lists.

Lake Norman’s Alexis Hardison, an Appalachian State commit, and Langtree Charter’s Hailey Gilreath have been recognized on the AVCA senior watch list.

Making the phenom watch list, which recognizes underclassmen, were Lake Norman’s Courtney Storm and Davidson Day’s Gerren Tomlin, an Iredell County native who previously played for West Iredell.

Hardison, a 5-foot-8 libero, recorded 307 digs as a junior for Lake Norman in addition to 148 kills and 42 aces. The Wildcats are awaiting the delayed start to their current season due to COVID-19. Members of the N.C. High School Athletic Association are slated to begin playing a limited schedule in November.

Gilreath, a 5-8 outside hitter, has yet to make a college commitment. She accumulated 142 kills, 122 digs and 48 aces a Langtree junior. The Lions are also members of the NCHSAA.