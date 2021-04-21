HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Mooresville holds off rival for key win on emotional day

Moore fanned eight batters and held the Blue Devils to eight hits.

“She was hurt, but she said she wanted to be in the (pitcher’s) circle,” Strahan said. “That is one tough kid.”

The Wildcats looked poised to make a big move offensively in the bottom of the third. Moore tripled to the wall in right to lead off. Ladowski drove her home with a single, trimming the deficit to 4-3. Rongo followed with a single and she and Ladowski both took an extra base on an errant throw.

But Lake Norman’s fifth, sixth and seventh hitters in the lineup were unable to keep the rally going. They were retired in order.

“They’re all hitters. You don’t want to take the bat out of their hands, “Strahan said. “If they see something they can lay down a bunt, but I think they all felt it was best to swing away.”

Schaen got out of the jam. Skipper popped out to first base, and Kendall Robinson and Hannah Barbour—who doubled in the second inning—both struck out.

Schaen struck out 10, perhaps none bigger than those two in the third.

“Linda pitched well to get them out of some tough spots, and Campbell did the same for us too,” Kitka said.

OTHER NOTABLES