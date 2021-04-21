HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Mooresville holds off rival for key win on emotional day

MOORESVILLE—Coach Paul Kitka walked over to the right-field line after breaking away from his Mooresville team following Tuesday’s post-game gathering in the outfield.
As he did a cluster of his players scurried over, hugged him and said, ‘This one’s for you, Coach.’”
The Blue Devils had just beaten archrival Lake Norman 5-3 on the Wildcats’ home field to effectively clinch the I-Meck Conference championship.
Tears welled up in Kitka’s eyes.
Then his wife, Nicole, stepped onto the field and the two consoled each other. They held tight to one another and cried. Lake Norman coach Thomas Strahan came over and wrapped his arms around them both.
Four years ago Monday, April 19, Kitka’s daughter Katerina passed away.
“Not a day goes by,” Kitka said choking up. He paused, fighting back his emotions. “When it comes around every year it opens up those wounds. It just so happened this time it was before we played Lake Norman.
“That’s why I was in the dugout for today’s game,” he added. “I was not mentally focused. I wasn’t going to be out there and mess it up for my girls. Coach Piper did a fantastic job over there at third (base.)”
The Blue Devils (10-0, 9-0) entered the day with the league lead and distanced themselves from second-place Lake Norman (7-2, 6-2) with the victory. They swept the season series. Mooresville prevailed 7-3 over the Wildcats in the teams’ first meeting March 29.
Tuesday’s huge outcome took a backseat, though, to a harsh reality.
“We coached together 13 years at North Meck,” Strahan said referring to Kitka, his longtime friend. “It’s fun to compete. We always talk junk to each other before the game. But we’re cordial about it. He was there for me when I had cancer. I’m going to be there for him.”
Barring an unlikely stumble down the stretch against weaker teams in the league, Mooresville will defend its I-Meck title.
“We’re unofficially conference champs,” said Kitka, who guided the Blue Devils to the 4A state semifinals in 2019 before COVID-19 ended their season prematurely in 2020. “We’ve got one more win to make that happen, and we’ve got three games to do it.”
CLOSING IT OUT
Leading 4-3, the Blue Devils added to their slim advantage in the seventh inning. Victoria Amon led off with a single to right field. She advanced to second base on a wild pitch. Emma Chopko, who homered in the teams’ first meeting, delivered a one-out single to the wall that brought home Amon.
Mooresville was thrilled to add that insurance run for Campbell Schaen, who pitched Rowan County to the 2019 Little League Softball World Series title, even though the freshman pitcher didn’t end up needing it.
“That was big,” Kitka said. “We knew Linda (Moore) was leading off for them in the bottom the seventh. (Sammy) Ladowski was hitting right behind her. Two stud players. That gave us a little room for error.”
Despite an ailing quad, Moore legged out an infield single to start the bottom half of the seventh. Her courtesy runner advanced to second on a wild pitch before being thrown out at third on Ladowski’s fielder’s choice.
Schaen struck out Hannah Rongo and then got Ashley Skipper to line out to left field to end the game.
OPENING FRAME
Bentli Meadows gave the Blue Devils a 3-0 lead in the first. With the bases loaded and facing a 1-2 pitch with two outs, Meadows ripped a hard ground ball past the first baseman, scoring a pair.
An errant throw on the play allowed Ellie Goins to come home as well.
The Wildcats got two of those runs back in the bottom half of the first thanks to a couple of defensive lapses by Mooresville.
THIRD INNING OPPORTUNITIES
Mooresville extended its lead to 4-2 in the top of the third despite not getting a hit. Two more Lake Norman errors aided the cause.
The Blue Devils still had runners at second and third with no outs. Moore stopped the bleeding. She struck out Schaen and Maddi Colby before coaxing Averrell Harrell into a groundout.
Moore fanned eight batters and held the Blue Devils to eight hits.
“She was hurt, but she said she wanted to be in the (pitcher’s) circle,” Strahan said. “That is one tough kid.”
The Wildcats looked poised to make a big move offensively in the bottom of the third. Moore tripled to the wall in right to lead off. Ladowski drove her home with a single, trimming the deficit to 4-3. Rongo followed with a single and she and Ladowski both took an extra base on an errant throw.
But Lake Norman’s fifth, sixth and seventh hitters in the lineup were unable to keep the rally going. They were retired in order.
“They’re all hitters. You don’t want to take the bat out of their hands, “Strahan said. “If they see something they can lay down a bunt, but I think they all felt it was best to swing away.”
Schaen got out of the jam. Skipper popped out to first base, and Kendall Robinson and Hannah Barbour—who doubled in the second inning—both struck out.
Schaen struck out 10, perhaps none bigger than those two in the third.
“Linda pitched well to get them out of some tough spots, and Campbell did the same for us too,” Kitka said.
OTHER NOTABLES
Amon was 2 for 4 at the plate for Mooresville. Lauren Vanderpool finished 1 for 4, but two of the balls she put in play were well struck to deep left field.
Ladowski went 2 for 4 with a double, and Moore’s triple was part of a 2-for-3 day at the plate that included a walk.
UP NEXT
Mooresville hosts Hopewell on Thursday. The Blue Devils beat the Titans 20-0 in the first meeting.
Lake Norman visits Vance on Thursday. The Wildcats defeated the Cougars 15-0 in the first meeting.