HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Cougars triumph in opening round

TAYLORSVILLE—Faith Carrigan homered and drove in two runs Tuesday night as Alexander Central held off Tuscola for a 5-4 victory in the first round of the 3A state playoffs.

Ava Chapman was 2 for 2 at the plate for the Cougars (12-3). She and Abby Teague both recorded a double.

Alexander Central scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth to break a scoreless tie. Tuscola scored three in the top of the sixth to take the lead. The Cougars answered with two runs in the bottom half to retake the lead, 4-3.

The Mountaineers tied the game in the top of the seventh, but the Cougars responded again, scoring the winning run in the bottom of the seventh.

Kara Hinkle earned the pitching win in relief of Carrigan. She allowed one run on one hit in one inning of work. Hinkle struck out one. Carrigan went six innings, allowing three unearned runs on six hits. She struck out nine.