HIGH SCHOOL: Much-anticipated seasons arrive for 2 sports

High school cross country and volleyball teams around the state were allowed to begin practicing Wednesday under the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s revised sports schedule.
This week of November typically marks the end of the season for those sports. But 2020 has been anything but normal due to COVID-19.
“Considering at this time we would have had the 2020 volleyball season in the books made (Wednesday) a long anticipated relief for all,” Statesville volleyball coach Denise Hayes said. “Knowing that they would actually have a season, though abbreviated, brought an extra sense of excitement. They knew they would finally get to compete. They arrived at the school eager to get on the court for tryouts.”
The first of 14 permitted contest dates is Nov. 16. The Greyhounds open the following day at home against South Iredell.
The last day of the regular season is Jan. 8, 2021. Bracketing for the state playoffs is Jan. 9, and the first round will be played Jan. 12.
Statesville and others are living in the present, and it’s an exciting time especially considering not terribly long ago it was unknown if there would even be a fall season.
Asked about the mood of her players as they took part in tryouts on the first day of practice, Hayes said, “High energy and great anticipation. They were asking can we go ahead and start running! How often does that happen?
“The best part?” she added with a pause. “Smiling faces.”
Of course, there are new guidelines set forth by the NCHSAA to minimize the risk of contracting coronavirus.
Many of the procedures have been a staple of voluntary workouts in the lead up to this point.
“I feel we were not hindered too much with the exception of taking extra time to sanitize the ball and hand sanitizer, which we just are used to doing now and have adjusted to that routine,” Hayes said. “Our main hindrance was we like to discuss drills, how we want them to progress, but we continue to social distance and not gather together as we would normally do. During most of the drills if athletes were waiting to serve or enter onto the court they remained apart.”
North Iredell cross country hits the ground running
North Iredell’s cross country team opened the first day of practice Wednesday with 23 runners.
Raiders coach David Riddle said the participation numbers were down slightly and attributed that to the fact it’s harder for some student-athletes to get transportation on days they are doing remote learning and not in school.
He was upbeat about the start, though.
“Practice went real well,” he said. “The kids were excited to be back doing something with a purpose. It’s been eight months since we’ve had any kind of schedule so it’s fun to actually talk about upcoming meets.
“We are just ready to run a real competitive race with NIHS on the front of our shirts.”
North Iredell is home to the 2019 3A state champion girls cross country runner, Jonna Strange, now a freshman at Furman.
The Raiders are scheduled to run their first race Nov. 17 against other North Piedmont Conference teams at Mac Anderson Park.
Their regular season ends in December. Regionals are slated for Jan. 16, 2021 and the state championship meet will be Jan. 23.
“We have been having optional workouts all along, and we are very excited to see this new crop of girls since Jonna has moved on,” Riddle said. “We have a really good group that has been consistent and faithful in workouts, and we are looking forward to see how they stack up in conference.
“(The) boys have had some injuries which have kind of curbed their progress as a whole,” he added. “All in all they are ready to go. (It’s) been too long for everybody.”
North Iredell added Zach Millsaps as a new assistant coach this season. Millsaps captured the 800-meter state championship in track and field during the 2012 campaign while competing for Elkin High. He went on to run cross country at Lenoir-Rhyne.
“He’s been a welcome addition,” Riddle said.
Millsaps produced a ladder used to motivate runners to continue pursuing new heights.
It has “caught fire,” Riddle noted. “Each kid writes their goal on that ladder and then one rung at a time we climb to attain that goal.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!