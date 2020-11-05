HIGH SCHOOL: Much-anticipated seasons arrive for 2 sports

“The best part?” she added with a pause. “Smiling faces.”

Of course, there are new guidelines set forth by the NCHSAA to minimize the risk of contracting coronavirus.

Many of the procedures have been a staple of voluntary workouts in the lead up to this point.

“I feel we were not hindered too much with the exception of taking extra time to sanitize the ball and hand sanitizer, which we just are used to doing now and have adjusted to that routine,” Hayes said. “Our main hindrance was we like to discuss drills, how we want them to progress, but we continue to social distance and not gather together as we would normally do. During most of the drills if athletes were waiting to serve or enter onto the court they remained apart.”

North Iredell cross country hits the ground running

North Iredell’s cross country team opened the first day of practice Wednesday with 23 runners.

Raiders coach David Riddle said the participation numbers were down slightly and attributed that to the fact it’s harder for some student-athletes to get transportation on days they are doing remote learning and not in school.

He was upbeat about the start, though.