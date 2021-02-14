HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Hibriten hits from long range, beats West Iredell

LENOIR—Hibriten knocked down 11 3-pointers Saturday and beat West Iredell 72-51 in a Northwestern Foothills Conference game.
The Warriors were 18 of 51 from the floor and 11 of 20 from the free-throw line. The Panthers outrebounded them 43-23.
West Iredell trailed 36-15 at the half and clawed back to within 55-45 with 3 minutes to go. But the Warriors couldn’t get stops down the stretch and went cold again from the outside.
It was just the Warriors’ ninth game. COVID quarantine sidelined them for a bit as well as other NWFC teams.
“My heart goes out to all coaches and players right now,” West Iredell coach David Parsons said. “Our players are working hard, but these kids worry about if they are going to get to play or practice on any given day and worry about their masks and their water and if their parents can watch the game. COVID has taken so much from us all and there is no one to blame or way we can make it better for our players.”
Lariyah Clark, who reached 1,000 career points Friday night, led West Iredell again against Hibriten. The junior finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Teammate Janiya Johnson added 13 points.