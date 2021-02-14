HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Hibriten hits from long range, beats West Iredell

West Iredell trailed 36-15 at the half and clawed back to within 55-45 with 3 minutes to go. But the Warriors couldn’t get stops down the stretch and went cold again from the outside.

“My heart goes out to all coaches and players right now,” West Iredell coach David Parsons said. “Our players are working hard, but these kids worry about if they are going to get to play or practice on any given day and worry about their masks and their water and if their parents can watch the game. COVID has taken so much from us all and there is no one to blame or way we can make it better for our players.”