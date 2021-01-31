HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Clark’s shot lifts West Iredell to win

Lariyah Clark rebounded her own miss and scored with 2 seconds left Thursday night to propel West Iredell's girls basketball team to a 57-55 Northwestern Foothills Conference win over visiting Patton.

Abby Goins defended Panthers standout Reece Fisher and didn’t let her get a clean mid-court shot off as the buzzer sounded.

The victory avenged a 59-41 loss Jan. 6 in Morganton.

Clark finished with a double-double. She pumped in 30 points and pulled down 13 rebounds.

Goins added 11 points, Janiya Johnson dished out five assists, and Kendal Pendergrass grabbed eight rebounds. Pendergrass and Anayah Turner each scored four points.

It was the third win in a row for the Warriors (3-4, 3-4).

Unfortunately for them, it appears their momentum may have hit a wall.

“What really stinks,” West Iredell coach David Parsons said, is “we were hitting our stride when we found out that we are going to be off for two weeks because of COVID protocols. We had won three in a row, including our first win ever against East Burke, and we are done for a bit.”