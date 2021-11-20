HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Bentley scores 20, Lions cruise

From staff reports
Statesville Christian held N.C. Leadership Academy to single-digit scoring in every quarter Friday night on its way to a 50-25 victory.
Brenna Rae Bentley poured in a game-high 20 points for the Lions (3-1). They led 16-2 after the first quarter and 34-7 at halftime.
Ansleigh Sherrill supplied 14 points, and Grace Cole and Ava Hughes added seven and six points, respectively.
Ali Faenza had seven points to lead N.C. Leadership Academy (0-2).
