HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Undefeated Pine Lake Prep triumphs in playoff opener

MOORESVILLE—With just over seven minutes to play, what had once been a 13-point Pine Lake Prep lead had been reduced to zero when, just two plays earlier, Mt. Airy tied the game at 27.
Backed up against their own end zone, the Pride turned to a connection that had been magic for them all night long Friday.
Vic Garrido dropped back, avoided the rush and fired a bullet towards the right sideline, hitting Jack Baldwin in stride on a deep crossing route. Baldwin made one man miss and there was nothing but grey turf in front of him.
That 89-yard touchdown proved to be the game winner as Pine Lake Prep (8-0) was able to hold on for a 33-27 win over Mt. Airy (4-3) in the first round of the NCHSAA 1A state playoffs.
“I’m proud of our guys, man. I’m proud of how they work,” Pine Lake head coach Austin Trotter said. “They block out all the doubters...there were certain places that had us as 17-point underdogs tonight and they didn’t let that affect them.”
It may not have ended up that way, but in the early going of the game, the Pine Lake offense was proving those doubters right. In their first four offensive possessions, the Pride gained just one yard in 12 plays. All four drives ended in three-and-outs.
“They did a great job of coming out and attacking us,” Trotter said. “But I think a lot of it was just jitters. It was their first playoff experience and understanding the environment and playing in a game of this magnitude. I think we just needed to settle in a bit.”
The last of those punts became the most bizarre play of the night. At the end of a nice punt, a Pine Lake player touched the ball at the Mt. Airy 33, but the officials didn’t rule that he had possessed the ball long enough to rule it a dead ball. So, as the Pride players walked off the field, Mt. Airy’s Dalton Nance picked the ball up and sprinted down the far sideline for a wild 67-yard Granite Bear touchdown.
Despite the protests from the Pine Lake sideline and stands, the score stood and Mt. Airy had a 7-0 lead. The touchdown, however, seemed to break the Pride of their jitters.
After gaining just a single yard on their first four drives, Pine Lake racked up 258 on their next four, finding the end zone all four times with Garrido leading the charge.
“He’s a special talent,” Trotter said. “Vic is unbelievable.”
The senior quarterback had a night to remember in his first playoff appearance, tossing for 304 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for another 51 yards and two scores. He was also the king of fourth down on Friday night. Two of his touchdowns, one throwing and one running, came when his team was facing fourth-and-long situations.
The run was a 15-yard sprint to the far pylon where he outran the whole Mt. Airy defense, but the pass was even more impressive. After eluding three potential sacks, Garrido fired a pass over the middle to Baldwin as the second quarter clock expired to give the Pride a 21-14 halftime lead.
“We didn’t allow ourselves to get down and feel defeated. We put (the slow start) behind us and moved on,” Trotter said. “One week at a time is all we’re guaranteed. Just have to enjoy the ride.”
Baldwin was a big part of the huge momentum swing towards Pine Lake. With just six catches on the night, he was able to rack up 235 receiving yards and two touchdowns. That’s good for just less than 40 yards per reception.
“That’s insane...insane,” Trotter said, dumbfounded at his receiver’s stat line. “That’s one kid coming out and saying ‘I’m going to take over the game’ and that’s what he did.”
Not to be left out, Austin Shaw also caught a touchdown from Garrido, a 44-yard bomb where the senior was left wide open after a play fake.
None of the players on the Pine Lake sideline had experienced a winning season, let alone a playoff win, in their time at the school. Before this season, the senior class had gone just 11-22 in their first three seasons.
Trotter also had never experienced a playoff victory, dating back to his playing days at North Meck as well as coaching stops at Lake Norman, Lake Norman Charter, and North Meck.
“I’ve been doing this for a long time and, wherever I’ve been, we’ve always seemed to come up short in the playoffs,” Trotter said. “I know that I’m feeling the same thing that these guys are. It’s awesome.”