HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Undefeated Pine Lake Prep triumphs in playoff opener

MOORESVILLE—With just over seven minutes to play, what had once been a 13-point Pine Lake Prep lead had been reduced to zero when, just two plays earlier, Mt. Airy tied the game at 27.

Backed up against their own end zone, the Pride turned to a connection that had been magic for them all night long Friday.

Vic Garrido dropped back, avoided the rush and fired a bullet towards the right sideline, hitting Jack Baldwin in stride on a deep crossing route. Baldwin made one man miss and there was nothing but grey turf in front of him.

That 89-yard touchdown proved to be the game winner as Pine Lake Prep (8-0) was able to hold on for a 33-27 win over Mt. Airy (4-3) in the first round of the NCHSAA 1A state playoffs.

“I’m proud of our guys, man. I’m proud of how they work,” Pine Lake head coach Austin Trotter said. “They block out all the doubters...there were certain places that had us as 17-point underdogs tonight and they didn’t let that affect them.”

It may not have ended up that way, but in the early going of the game, the Pine Lake offense was proving those doubters right. In their first four offensive possessions, the Pride gained just one yard in 12 plays. All four drives ended in three-and-outs.