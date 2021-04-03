HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Statesville zooms past Mustangs

GRANITE QUARRY—Zamari Stevenson passed for 136 yards and two touchdowns in the first half as Statesville took control of Friday night’s game on its way to a 41-17 North Piedmont Conference victory over East Rowan.

The Greyhounds (5-1, 4-0) led 27-0 at halftime.

Ja-zien Harrison-Connor rushed for 212 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries.

East Rowan (1-5, 1-3) managed only 174 yards of total offense.

The Mustangs got on the scoreboard midway through the third quarter. Dantell Carter returned the ensuing kickoff 65 yards for a touchdown, propelling the Greyhounds back into a 27-point lead.

Statesville hosts West Rowan (4-2, 4-0) for the NPC title this coming Friday.