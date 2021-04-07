HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Statesville, West Rowan meet again to decide NPC champion

Here we go again.

For the second time in as many seasons the North Piedmont Conference championship comes down to one game for Statesville (5-1, 4-0) and West Rowan (4-2, 4-0).

On a bitterly cold night Nov. 8, 2019, Statesville emerged with a 27-24 overtime victory at West Rowan to claim the league title.

The regular-season finale is in Greyhound Hollow this time. Once more, the teams enter unbeaten in the conference.

“We’re in the same situation,” Statesville coach Randall Gusler said. “Winner takes all: the conference championship and the better seed in the playoffs.”

The rematch has been moved up to 6:30 p.m. Thursday to beat potentially bad weather Friday and again Saturday, when the N.C. High School Athletic Association anticipates releasing pairings for the state playoffs which begin next week.

The previous meeting saw the Greyhounds rally from a 14-point, first-half deficit to force overtime. They scored the only points in the first overtime to clinch the NPC title and their first perfect regular season since 1989.

The hero?