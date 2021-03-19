HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Statesville rolls vs. Raiders for third win in a row

OLIN—Junior quarterback Zamari Stevenson completed 12 passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for a touchdown Friday night as Statesville won its third straight game, 40-10 over North Iredell.
Stevenson, who was named the N.C. Farm Bureau Offensive Player of the Game, also intercepted a pass for the Greyhounds, who continued to flex their muscle defensively. The defense allowed only their fifth TD in four games.
Statesville improved to 3-1 and 2-0 in the North Piedmont Conference.
KNOCKOUT PUNCH
Leading 20-3 at halftime, the Greyhounds scored touchdowns on each of their first three third-quarter possessions to put the game out of reach.
Running back Ja-zien Harrison-Connor punched the ball into the end zone from 5 yards out to begin the scoring spree.
Chris Brown caught his second touchdown pass from Stevenson, and the 35-yard reception extended the advantage to 34-3.
It was 40-3 with 2 minutes, 49 seconds remaining in the period after Harrison-Connor raced 40 yards for a touchdown.
SCARY MOMENT
A hush fell over the stadium after North Iredell quarterback Hunter Nicholson collided with Statesville defensive back Amonte White along the Raiders sideline with 1:47 left in the third quarter.
White was not injured on the play, but Nicholson continued to lie on the ground. He had to be attended to and was eventually lifted onto a stretcher.
As Nicholson was wheeled to the ambulance he held up his right hand as if to let the home crowd know he was alert and OK.
EARLY HIGHLIGHTS
North Iredell had its chances early to make it a competitive game. James Jackson threw a halfback pass to Kenny Bess for a 31-yard gain that moved the ball to the Statesville 19. But moments later Stevenson picked off a pass at the goal line and returned it 80 yards to the Raiders 20.
The Greyhounds couldn’t capitalize. They fumbled the ball, and North Iredell’s C.J. Morrison recovered. The first quarter ended in a scoreless tie.
Defensive lineman Josh Agnew read a North Iredell screen pass perfectly early in the second quarter, and his INT set up Quantay Brown’s 9-yard TD run to open the scoring with 11:44 left in the half.
North Iredell defensive lineman Jayden Turner collected a loose ball on the Greyhounds’ next possession and advanced it to the Statesville 8. It led to a Jeremy Burke 22-yard field goal, and the Raiders trailed 7-3 with 7:24 to go before the break.
Stevenson found Brown for a 34-yard TD strike to make it 14-3 and, after a shanked North Iredell punt, Stevenson broke away for a 29-yard TD run. Statesville carried that 17-point lead into the half.
OTHER STATS
Dillion Hobbs was named the N.C. Farm Bureau Defensive Player of the Game, but the Raider running back also produced offensively. Hobbs scored their lone TD on a 3-yard run late in the third quarter. He finished with 50 yards on the ground.
Brown hauled in three passes for 77 yards, most of those coming on his two TDs.
Bess had two catches for 71 yards.
Statesville sophomore Sam Buckner booted the ball to the end zone for touchbacks three times, denying the North Iredell return men a chance to make something happen.
UP NEXT
The Greyhounds return home March 26 to face Carson.
That same night North Iredell (0-3, 0-2 NPC) travels to Mt. Ulla for what will be officially its first road game of the season. The Raiders were scheduled to open the campaign Feb. 26 at Mt. Airy but that game was called off.
SCORMING SUMMARY
Statesville 40, North Iredell 10
Statesville;0;20;20;0—40
North Iredell;0;3;7;0—10
Second quarter
S—Quantay Brown 9 run (Sam Buckner kick), 11:44.
NI—Jeremy Burke 22 FG, 7:24.
S—Chris Brown 34 pass from Zamari Stevenson (Buckner kick), 4:13.
S—Stevenson 29 run (pass failed), 1:45.
Third quarter
S—Ja-zien Harrison-Connor 5 run (Buckner kick), 8:05.
S—C. Brown 35 pass from Stevenson (Buckner kick), 4:59.
S—Harrison-Connor 40 run (pass failed), 2:49.
NI—Dillion Hobbs 3 run (Burke kick), :18.