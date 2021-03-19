HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Statesville rolls vs. Raiders for third win in a row

White was not injured on the play, but Nicholson continued to lie on the ground. He had to be attended to and was eventually lifted onto a stretcher.

As Nicholson was wheeled to the ambulance he held up his right hand as if to let the home crowd know he was alert and OK.

EARLY HIGHLIGHTS

North Iredell had its chances early to make it a competitive game. James Jackson threw a halfback pass to Kenny Bess for a 31-yard gain that moved the ball to the Statesville 19. But moments later Stevenson picked off a pass at the goal line and returned it 80 yards to the Raiders 20.

The Greyhounds couldn’t capitalize. They fumbled the ball, and North Iredell’s C.J. Morrison recovered. The first quarter ended in a scoreless tie.

Defensive lineman Josh Agnew read a North Iredell screen pass perfectly early in the second quarter, and his INT set up Quantay Brown’s 9-yard TD run to open the scoring with 11:44 left in the half.

North Iredell defensive lineman Jayden Turner collected a loose ball on the Greyhounds’ next possession and advanced it to the Statesville 8. It led to a Jeremy Burke 22-yard field goal, and the Raiders trailed 7-3 with 7:24 to go before the break.