HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Statesville gets No. 2 seed, will open playoffs at home
  • Updated
The N.C. High School Athletic Association finalized and released brackets for the state football playoffs on Saturday night. Only two Iredell County teams qualified: Statesville and Pine Lake Prep.

North Piedmont Conference champion Statesville (6-1) garnered the No. 2 seed in the 3A West and will host No. 7 seed Monroe (5-2) in the first round Friday.

The winner of that game will advance to the second round and play either No. 3 seed Kings Mountain (7-0) or No. 6 seed Jay M. Robinson (5-2).

Pine Lake Prep (7-0) is the third seed in the 1AA West and will host No. 6 seed Mt. Airy (4-2) in the first round.

The Pine Lake Prep-Mt. Airy winner advances to the second round to face either No. 2 seed East Surry (6-1) or No. 7 seed North Moore (4-3).

Despite beating perennial power Mallard Creek and finishing 5-2 in the challenging I-Meck Conference, Lake Norman did not make it into the 4A state playoffs. The Wildcats’ two losses were to 4AA West top seed Hough and defending 4AA state champion Vance, seeded fifth in that same bracket.

