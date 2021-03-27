 Skip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Statesville-Carson game postponed again
Statesville’s rescheduled home football game versus Carson was postponed again Saturday due to weather and field conditions. The Greyhounds will now host Carson at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

The matchup, originally scheduled for Friday night, was initially postponed due to poor field conditions created by heavy rains that fell Thursday night into early Friday morning.

Statesville (3-1, 2-0) is looking to keep pace with West Rowan (3-2, 3-0) in the North Piedmont Conference championship race.

