HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Statesville beats S. Caldwell in home opener

Playing for the first time in Greyhound Hollow in almost a year and half, Statesville (1-1) used three 4th and goal stops amidst a strong defensive performance to secure a 27-18 victory over South Caldwell (0-1) Friday night.
Both teams showed signs of early-season rust in the first half, but it was the Greyhounds who went into the half with a 6-0 lead after Zamari Stevenson hit Chris Brown for a 65-yard touchdown with just under four minutes remaining in the second quarter.
The touchdown came just minutes after the Greyhounds held firm on 4th and goal from the 2-yard line. One of three important stops for the Statesville defense, a defense that head coach Randall Gusler thought played well.
“Overall, I thought our defense played really well,” Gusler said. “Offensively we are getting better. I thought we should’ve scored three touchdowns in the first half.”
Statesville was only able to punch it into the end zone once in the first half but came out of the locker room and scored twice in the third quarter. Quantay Brown’s 1-yard run gave the Greyhounds a 13-0 lead with just under eight minutes left in the period.
For a second, it looked like Statesville may put the game to bed early in the second half, but South Caldwell took advantage of a few Greyhound penalties to score a touchdown of its own with 3:25 left in the third.
Statesville answered right back scoring on a Jz Harrison-Connor 11-yard run to take a 20-8 lead going into the fourth quarter.
After another fourth and goal stop by the Greyhounds defense, a false start backed the Hounds’ offense to the one-yard line where Brown was stopped in the end zone for a safety to bring the Spartans within 10.
South Caldwell returned the safety kickoff to the Hounds 20 and scored a few plays later to bring the Spartans within two points with 3:31 left.
But Statesville recovered the ensuing onside kick and put the game away minutes later on Brown’s second touchdown of the game with 52 seconds left.
All in all, Gusler said he was pleased with his team’s performance and their progression from last week’s loss to Mitchell.
“I think things are coming along,” Gusler said. “I’m really proud of the way the guys responded especially after a loss in the opening week. To come back this week and play a big 4A school, I thought our guys responded well and played well.”
Statesville hosts in-county rival South Iredell to open North Piedmont Conference play March 12.
“We’ve just got to keep getting better,” Gusler said. “It’s a crazy time with COVID and everything, but I think things are getting better and we just got to keep improving. These two non-conference games were good to see what we needed to work on and improve on. Now we’ve just got to jump into conference next week.”