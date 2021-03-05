HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Statesville beats S. Caldwell in home opener

Statesville answered right back scoring on a Jz Harrison-Connor 11-yard run to take a 20-8 lead going into the fourth quarter.

After another fourth and goal stop by the Greyhounds defense, a false start backed the Hounds’ offense to the one-yard line where Brown was stopped in the end zone for a safety to bring the Spartans within 10.

South Caldwell returned the safety kickoff to the Hounds 20 and scored a few plays later to bring the Spartans within two points with 3:31 left.

But Statesville recovered the ensuing onside kick and put the game away minutes later on Brown’s second touchdown of the game with 52 seconds left.

All in all, Gusler said he was pleased with his team’s performance and their progression from last week’s loss to Mitchell.

“I think things are coming along,” Gusler said. “I’m really proud of the way the guys responded especially after a loss in the opening week. To come back this week and play a big 4A school, I thought our guys responded well and played well.”

Statesville hosts in-county rival South Iredell to open North Piedmont Conference play March 12.

“We’ve just got to keep getting better,” Gusler said. “It’s a crazy time with COVID and everything, but I think things are getting better and we just got to keep improving. These two non-conference games were good to see what we needed to work on and improve on. Now we’ve just got to jump into conference next week.”