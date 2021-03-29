HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Statesville beats Carson, keeps share of first in NPC

TROUTMAN—The stadium field at Greyhound Hollow still wasn’t ready for football Monday, but Statesville managed to finally get to play its game against Carson.
Just not at home.
The Greyhounds forced five turnovers, including four interceptions, as they prevailed 43-31 over the Cougars at South Iredell High School.
“It was a tough weekend,” Statesville coach Randall Gusler said. “You get ready for Friday and can’t play because we’d had so much rain Thursday. We worked on the field Saturday and then it stormed so we still couldn’t play. It still wasn’t ready Sunday. We determined that we’d have to figure out an alternative for Monday. By about 9:30 (Monday) morning, South Iredell said it would allow us to play here. We want to thank the people at South Iredell for letting us.”
Statesville’s fourth straight victory moved it back into a first-place tie in the North Piedmont Conference with West Rowan.
PLAYERS OF THE GAME
The Farm Bureau Offensive and Defensive Players of the Game were Statesville’s Sinsere Caldwell and Quantay Brown, respectively.
Caldwell hauled in a 36-yard touchdown pass to punctuate a 20-point burst over the span of two minutes in the third quarter as the Greyhounds seized a 30-10 advantage.
Ja-zien Harrison-Connor’s 13-yard touchdown run on fourth down and three broke a 10-10 tie with 6 minutes left in the third.
On the ensuing Carson possession, Brown snatched a pass that was tipped at the line of scrimmage, and the linebacker returned the interception 20 yards for a touchdown. Brown recorded two interceptions in the game.
Following a short Carson punt, Statesville took over at the Cougars 44-yard line. Quarterback Zamari Stevenson got Carson defenders to bite on his pump fake and then threw to a wide open Caldwell for the 36-yard TD strike.
DENYING A COMEBACK
The Cougars got within a touchdown twice in the fourth quarter. When Emory Taylor caught a 45-yard TD pass from Alex London they trailed 36-31. A roughing the passer penalty aided the scoring drive.
There was still 2:40 remaining. Carson already recovered one onside kick in the second half and came close another time.
But Statesville was ready and corralled the kick. Twenty seconds later Stevenson broke loose for a 59-yard TD run to push the lead back to double digits. Stevenson intercepted a London pass on the Cougars’ last drive and then bled the clock with a couple of kneel downs.
“I thought we played a good ballgame,” Gusler said.
OTHER STATS
Sam Buckner’s 23-yard field goal, coming shortly after Carson botched a punt, gave the Greyhounds a 3-0 lead late in the first quarter. They never trailed from there.
Chris Brown pulled in a 32-yard touchdown pass in the back of the end zone with 4:40 left in the second quarter, and Statesville led 10-0. Brown had four catches for 76 yards.
Stevenson completed 15 of 21 passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns. Harrison-Connor finished with 93 yards and two TDs on 16 carries.
Statesville defensive back Amonte White also had an interception, and defensive lineman Kinstin Reaves tallied a pair of sacks.
Carson’s C.P. Pyle had 144 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries. A huge chunk of that came on his 69-yard TD run in the third quarter, allowing the Cougar to get within 30-17.
London threw for 171 yards and two TDs but was picked off four times.
UP NEXT
The Monday game makes it a short week for both teams. Statesville (4-1, 3-0) travels to Granite Quarry on Friday to face East Rowan (1-4, 1-2).
“I think the guys will be fine playing again on Friday,” Gusler said.
Carson (2-3, 1-2) visits West Rowan that same night.
SCORING SUMMARY
Carson;0;7;10;14—31
Statesville;3;7;20;13—43
First quarter
S—Sam Buckner 23 FG, 1:59.
Second quarter
S—Chris Brown 32 pass from Zamari Stevenson (Buckner kick), 4:40.
C—Jacob Harris 7 pass from Alex London (Andrew Beaver kick), :17.
Third quarter
C—Beaver 28 FG, 9:21.
S—Ja-zien Harrison-Connor 13 run (pass failed), 6:00.
S—Quantay Brown 20 INT return (Buckner kick), 5:47.
S—Sinsere Caldwell 36 pass from Stevenson (Buckner kick), 4:00.
C—C.P. Pyle 69 run (Beaver kick), 3:35.
Fourth quarter
C—Pyle 1 run (Beaver kick), 4:41.
S—Harrison-Connor 13 run (run failed), 4:07.
C—Emory Taylor 45 pass from London (Beaver kick), 2:40.
S—Stevenson 59 run (Buckner kick), 2:15.