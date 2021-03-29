HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Statesville beats Carson, keeps share of first in NPC

TROUTMAN—The stadium field at Greyhound Hollow still wasn’t ready for football Monday, but Statesville managed to finally get to play its game against Carson.

Just not at home.

The Greyhounds forced five turnovers, including four interceptions, as they prevailed 43-31 over the Cougars at South Iredell High School.

“It was a tough weekend,” Statesville coach Randall Gusler said. “You get ready for Friday and can’t play because we’d had so much rain Thursday. We worked on the field Saturday and then it stormed so we still couldn’t play. It still wasn’t ready Sunday. We determined that we’d have to figure out an alternative for Monday. By about 9:30 (Monday) morning, South Iredell said it would allow us to play here. We want to thank the people at South Iredell for letting us.”

Statesville’s fourth straight victory moved it back into a first-place tie in the North Piedmont Conference with West Rowan.

PLAYERS OF THE GAME

The Farm Bureau Offensive and Defensive Players of the Game were Statesville’s Sinsere Caldwell and Quantay Brown, respectively.