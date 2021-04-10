HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Warriors nab first win in finale

West Iredell 16, Fred T. Foard 13

West Iredell finished the season on a positive note Friday night.

The Warriors defeated visiting Fred T. Foard 16-13 to secure their first win. They ended the campaign at 1-6 while Foard slipped to 1-5.

No other details on the game were available.

Carson 56, South Iredell 55 (OT)

CHINA GROVE—CP Pyle’s 10-yard touchdown run in overtime and Andrew Beaver’s extra point lifted Carson to a 56-55 win over South Iredell in the teams’ season finale Friday night.

South Iredell scored with six seconds left in regulation to force overtime.

South Iredell, which trailed 28-21 at halftime, got the ball first in the overtime period. The Vikings scored a touchdown, but a try for two points was stopped.

Both teams finished the season at 3-4.

Lake Norman 43, North Meck 22

HUNTERSVILLE—Lake Norman closed the regular season with a 43-22 victory over North Mecklenburg on Friday night.

The Wildcats built a 29-0 halftime lead and didn’t look back.