HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Warriors nab first win in finale

West Iredell 16, Fred T. Foard 13
West Iredell finished the season on a positive note Friday night.
The Warriors defeated visiting Fred T. Foard 16-13 to secure their first win. They ended the campaign at 1-6 while Foard slipped to 1-5.
No other details on the game were available.
Carson 56, South Iredell 55 (OT)
CHINA GROVE—CP Pyle’s 10-yard touchdown run in overtime and Andrew Beaver’s extra point lifted Carson to a 56-55 win over South Iredell in the teams’ season finale Friday night.
South Iredell scored with six seconds left in regulation to force overtime.
South Iredell, which trailed 28-21 at halftime, got the ball first in the overtime period. The Vikings scored a touchdown, but a try for two points was stopped.
Both teams finished the season at 3-4.
Lake Norman 43, North Meck 22
HUNTERSVILLE—Lake Norman closed the regular season with a 43-22 victory over North Mecklenburg on Friday night.
The Wildcats built a 29-0 halftime lead and didn’t look back.
Lake Norman improved to 5-2, with its only I-Meck Conference losses coming to Hough and defending state champion Vance.
Alexander Central 49, South Caldwell 20
TAYLORSVILLE—Alexander Central scored21 unanswered points in the third and fourth quarters to pull away for a 49-20 win over South Caldwell on Friday night.
Cameron Lackey tallied 146 yards and one touchdown on nine carries for the Cougars.
Lance Justice supplied 90 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries.
Dayente Calhoun also had two rushing TDs for Alexander Central, which led 28-14 at halftime.