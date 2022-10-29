 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL ROUNDUP

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Statesville locks up second in conference

HICKORY—In a battle for second place in the Western Foothills Athletic Conference, it was Statesville emerging with a 20-14 victory over Hickory in Friday’s regular-season finale.

It was the fifth win in a row for the Greyhounds (7-3, 6-1). Hickory dropped to 7-3 overall and 5-2 in the league.

No other details on the game were available.

Statesville turns its attention to the 3A state playoffs.

Cox Mill 31, South Iredell 20

TROUTMAN—South Iredell gave Greater Metro Conference runner-up Cox Mill a run for its money in the regular-season finale Friday night before falling 31-20.

The Vikings (4-6, 1-5) scored 14 points in the second quarter, sending the game to halftime tied at 14. They trailed only 21-20 after three quarters.

The Chargers (8-2, 5-1) scored 10 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to hold off South Iredell.

No other details on the game were available.

