HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Only two weeks remain in regular season

The spring high school football season is winding down. Week 6 features mostly Thursday night games for teams in Iredell County.

Highlighting the matchups is North Iredell at South Iredell. Kickoff in Viking Valley is 6:30 p.m.

The Raiders (0-4, 0-3) are searching for their first victory. The Vikings (2-3, 1-2) look to improve to .500 in the North Piedmont Conference. They are coming off a 32-15 win over East Rowan that ended a three-game slide.

West Iredell (0-5, 0-5) travels to Lenoir to take on Hibriten (5-0, 4-0), the Northwestern Foothills Conference frontrunner. The Panthers shut out two of their last three opponents and have outscored opponents 260-25 this season.

In other Thursday games, Lake Norman (3-2, 3-2) visits Hopewell (1-4, 1-4) and Mooresville (0-4, 0-4) hosts West Charlotte (1-4, 1-4).

Statesville (4-1, 3-0) originally had its road game at East Rowan (1-4, 1-2) scheduled for Thursday night. But because the Greyhounds’ postponed matchup against Carson — which they won 43-31 — was played Monday the game was moved to Good Friday. The N.C. High School Athletic Association requires at least three off days between games.

Statesville is currently tied for first place in the NPC with West Rowan.