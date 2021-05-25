HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: North Iredell names Howell coach

North Iredell didn’t look far for its next football coach.

The school announced it has hired Andy Howell. He replaces David Lewis, who was let go in April on the heels of his fifth season leading the Raiders. Howell served on Lewis’ staff this spring.

“We’re excited and ready to get to work,” Howell said Tuesday. “I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

Howell was scheduled to meet with prospective players Tuesday.

Athletic director John Sherrill said the Raiders are holding a “Meet the Coach” night Thursday from 5-8 p.m. at the new Village Inn Pizza in Statesville. Howell said he appreciates the opportunity to introduce himself to those who haven’t had the chance already to get to know him.

Howell is a 1991 graduate of Reidsville, where he played football for the Rams, a traditional power. He served as an assistant coach at North Iredell for three years under Charles Love, at South Iredell for three years under Kent Millsaps and one year at North Iredell under Bobby Morrison. He also has one year of experience at Jacksonville.

The Raiders were 3-47 overall and 0-27 in conference play during Lewis’ stint. There were four winless seasons. North Iredell was 3-8 in 2018.