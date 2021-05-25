HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: North Iredell names Howell coach

North Iredell didn’t look far for its next football coach.
The school announced it has hired Andy Howell. He replaces David Lewis, who was let go in April on the heels of his fifth season leading the Raiders. Howell served on Lewis’ staff this spring.
“We’re excited and ready to get to work,” Howell said Tuesday. “I’m looking forward to the challenge.”
Howell was scheduled to meet with prospective players Tuesday.
Athletic director John Sherrill said the Raiders are holding a “Meet the Coach” night Thursday from 5-8 p.m. at the new Village Inn Pizza in Statesville. Howell said he appreciates the opportunity to introduce himself to those who haven’t had the chance already to get to know him.
Howell is a 1991 graduate of Reidsville, where he played football for the Rams, a traditional power. He served as an assistant coach at North Iredell for three years under Charles Love, at South Iredell for three years under Kent Millsaps and one year at North Iredell under Bobby Morrison. He also has one year of experience at Jacksonville.
The Raiders were 3-47 overall and 0-27 in conference play during Lewis’ stint. There were four winless seasons. North Iredell was 3-8 in 2018.
Olin has proven to be a tough place to win over the last two decades.
The Raiders’ last winning season (6-5) was in 2014, nine years after the previous one in 2005 when North Iredell finished 9-3. The Raiders haven’t been to the state playoffs since 2006.
Asked why he wanted the North Iredell head coaching job, Howell said, “Because I love this community. It’s a special place to be part of. Charles Love and Bobby Morrison had success here. We want to get back to that. That’s our goal. We want to make this community proud.”
The Raiders change conferences beginning this fall under the NCHSAA’s new realignment. They will compete in an all-3A league with Statesville and West Iredell, as well as East Lincoln, Fred T. Foard, Hickory, North Lincoln and St. Stephens.
“We have really good kids who are going to work hard,” Howell said. “We have to put them in the right spots so they, and we, can be successful.”