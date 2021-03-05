HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: North Iredell comes up short in opener against Brevard

OLIN—The fans and players that call Raider Ravine home have waited a long time to taste victory. 539 days to be exact. Unfortunately, they’ll have to wait a little longer.
North Iredell (0-1) battled the visiting Brevard Blue Devils (1-1) tough Friday night, but it was ultimately unable to overcome missed opportunities as the Raiders dropped their season opener, 19-7, and 18th consecutive game dating back to September of 2019.
The miscues began early for the Raiders on the offensive side of the ball. Following a nice interception and return from junior defensive back Logan Ball, North Iredell found itself with the ball and a chance to take an early lead.
However, after just four plays, the Raiders were attempting a 40-yard field goal that didn’t clear the line of scrimmage. Brevard responded with a 10-play, 80-yard drive that ate up more than six minutes to take a 6-0 lead.
Just before the first half ended, North Iredell had another chance to score. After getting the ball with 6:32 to play, the Raiders finally found some offensive momentum, driving the ball down into the Blue Devil red zone for the first time in the game, but as they got close to the end zone, the clock became a major problem.
After burning all of their timeouts over the course of that drive, they were forced to cut their drive short and settle for another field goal, this time from 32 yards out, with four seconds remaining in the second quarter. Again, the field goal was well short of its target.
Brevard came out of the locker room and tried to put the game away with an 11-play, 54-yard drive to take a two-score lead, 13-0, on the Raiders.
But North Iredell finally was able to respond. Senior quarterback Hunter Nicholson led his team on an impressive drive that spanned nearly eight minutes over the third and fourth quarters, going 70 yards and finding the end zone himself on a one-yard plunge with just over 11 minutes to play in the game.
Nicholson was the spark for the Raiders offense all night with his arm and his legs, finishing 11-of-16 passing for 106 yards while also rushing for another 21 yards. His athleticism extended plays to keep the Raiders moving on their lone touchdown drive.
However, after that drive, the Raiders special teams gave up a trio of mistakes that ended up dooming North Iredell to another loss.
On the ensuing kickoff, the Raiders allowed Brevard to return the kick deep into North Iredell territory, down to the 40 and then followed it up with a pair of unsportsmanlike conduct penalties that allowed the Blue Devils to start the possession at the North Iredell 15 yard line.
Four plays later, Brevard was in the end zone and back up two possessions, 19-7.
North Iredell was able to drive the ball down into the red zone on their next drive, but turned the ball over on downs with just over four minutes to play.
Despite losing on the scoreboard, the Raiders were able to outgain the Blue Devils in the game, totaling 222 yards to Brevard’s 212.
On the ground, North Iredell was led by the tandem of Dillon Hobbs and John Jackson, who rushed for 39 and 36 yards respectively.
The Raiders’ next chance to break their losing streak will come March 12 back at Raider Ravine when Carson pays a visit for the opener to North Piedmont Conference play.