HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: North Iredell comes up short in opener against Brevard

Brevard came out of the locker room and tried to put the game away with an 11-play, 54-yard drive to take a two-score lead, 13-0, on the Raiders.

But North Iredell finally was able to respond. Senior quarterback Hunter Nicholson led his team on an impressive drive that spanned nearly eight minutes over the third and fourth quarters, going 70 yards and finding the end zone himself on a one-yard plunge with just over 11 minutes to play in the game.

Nicholson was the spark for the Raiders offense all night with his arm and his legs, finishing 11-of-16 passing for 106 yards while also rushing for another 21 yards. His athleticism extended plays to keep the Raiders moving on their lone touchdown drive.

However, after that drive, the Raiders special teams gave up a trio of mistakes that ended up dooming North Iredell to another loss.

On the ensuing kickoff, the Raiders allowed Brevard to return the kick deep into North Iredell territory, down to the 40 and then followed it up with a pair of unsportsmanlike conduct penalties that allowed the Blue Devils to start the possession at the North Iredell 15 yard line.

Four plays later, Brevard was in the end zone and back up two possessions, 19-7.