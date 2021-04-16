HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Monroe ends Statesville’s season in first round

Monroe was not fazed by playing in Greyhound Hollow on Friday.

Khamoni Robinson completed 13 of 17 passes for 220 yards and three touchdowns and Jack Crump rushed for 152 yards and a touchdown as the visiting Redhawks, seeded seventh in the 3A West, eliminated No. 2 seed Statesville in the first round of the playoffs, 47-21.

“They’re a very good football team,” Statesville coach Randall Gusler said. “… It was a very tough night.”

Monroe scored on its first possession and never trailed.

The Redhawks (6-2) led by as many as 19 in the first half and 33 in the second half. They will play at No. 3 seed Kings Mountain (8-0) in the second round. The Mountaineers rolled to a 49-6 win over No. 6 seed Jay M. Robinson (5-3) on Friday.

FIRST HALF WINDS DOWN

The Redhawks extended the lead to 26-7 with 1 minute, 13 seconds left in the opening half.

Robinson threw a pass to Shaleak Knotts, and the 6-foot-2 junior receiver showed his determination to get to the end zone by throwing a would-be tackler off of him en route to polishing off the 33-yard touchdown reception.