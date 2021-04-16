HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Monroe ends Statesville’s season in first round

Monroe was not fazed by playing in Greyhound Hollow on Friday.
Khamoni Robinson completed 13 of 17 passes for 220 yards and three touchdowns and Jack Crump rushed for 152 yards and a touchdown as the visiting Redhawks, seeded seventh in the 3A West, eliminated No. 2 seed Statesville in the first round of the playoffs, 47-21.
“They’re a very good football team,” Statesville coach Randall Gusler said. “… It was a very tough night.”
Monroe scored on its first possession and never trailed.
The Redhawks (6-2) led by as many as 19 in the first half and 33 in the second half. They will play at No. 3 seed Kings Mountain (8-0) in the second round. The Mountaineers rolled to a 49-6 win over No. 6 seed Jay M. Robinson (5-3) on Friday.
FIRST HALF WINDS DOWN
The Redhawks extended the lead to 26-7 with 1 minute, 13 seconds left in the opening half.
Robinson threw a pass to Shaleak Knotts, and the 6-foot-2 junior receiver showed his determination to get to the end zone by throwing a would-be tackler off of him en route to polishing off the 33-yard touchdown reception.
“There’s a reason he’s got multiple Division 1 offers already,” Gusler said of Knotts, who caught five passes for 87 yards.
The Greyhounds answered, though.
Quarterback Zamari Stevenson connected with Titus Myers and Ja-zien Harrison-Connor for passes covering 18 and 35 yards, respectively, to move the ball to the Monroe 15 with 18 seconds left.
Stevenson threw to the left side of the end zone on the next play. Amontae White plucked the ball out of the air in traffic and maintained control on his way to the ground for a 15-yard TD with 11 seconds left.
That brought the Greyhounds back within two possessions.
“I thought the kids did a great job to get it back to 12 points before halftime,” Gusler said.
THEIR BALL, NO THEIR BALL
Statesville started the game with the ball but eventually had to punt.
Sam Buckner booted the ball into Monroe territory. A member of the Greyhounds punt team appeared to time his hit on the Monroe player receiving the kick perfectly and the ball came free after touching the receiving team.
Statesville’s Keidron Dukes dove onto the loose ball inside the 10, and the home crowd cheered the apparent muffed punt.
But officials negated it when they threw a flag for kick-catch interference, much to the chagrin of the Greyhounds and their faithful.
“I think that kind of set the tone,” Gusler said. “The ball didn’t bounce our way at all.”
With the penalty, the Redhawks started at their own 45 and didn’t need much time before Crump broke loose for a 32-yard touchdown run to make it 7-0.
OTHER NOTABLES
Monroe receiver Elliot Reid hauled in four passes for 101 yards, including TDs of 15, 13 and 50 yards.
Stevenson rushed for 70 yards on 11 carries. His 10-yard TD late in the first quarter helped trim the Statesville deficit to 13-7.
Harrison-Connor tallied a 9-yard TD run late in the fourth quarter.
Statesville defensive linemen Kinstin Reaves and Bartelo Aguilar each had a sack, dropping Robinson for a pair of 12-yard losses.
Greyhounds receiver Chris Brown, a deep-play threat, left the game injured in the first quarter following his only catch. He didn’t return. His absence, Gusler said, affected some of their play calling. Statesville attempted only four passes after halftime.
SIGNING OFF
It wasn’t the ending the Greyhounds (6-2) envisioned after defending their North Piedmont Conference championship.
Gusler refused to be a prisoner of the moment and emphasized that to this group.
“I’m very proud of this team,” he said. “Like I told them one game doesn’t define our season. You know, everyone said we wouldn’t win the conference championship after what we lost. I’m so proud of this group of seniors. They brought it all together.”
SCORING SUMMARY
Monroe;13;13;14;7--47
Statesville;7;7;0;7--21
First quarter
M—Jack Crump 32 run (Angel Valenzuela kick), 7:22.
M—Elliot Reid 15 pass from Khamoni Robinson (kick blocked), 2:28.
S—Zamari Stevenson 10 run (Sam Buckner kick), :41.3.
Second quarter
M—Reid 13 pass from Robinson (pass failed), 11:06.
M—Shaleak Knotts 33 pass from Robinson (Valenzuela kick), 1:13.
S—Amontae White 15 pass from Stevenson (Buckner kick), :11.2.
Third quarter
M—Robinson 2 run (Valenzuela kick), 9:05.
M—Reid 50 pass from Robinson (Valenzuela kick), 1:55.
Fourth quarter
M—Deuce Wilson 21 run (Valenzuela kick), 9:25.