HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Lake Norman dominates rival Mooresville

MOORESVILLE—After dominating their arch rival for four quarters, the entire Lake Norman team crowded around its head coach, Jonathan Oliphant, jumping up and down and chanting to celebrate.

Not only did the win mean a lot to those on the roster, who haven’t seen the Wildcats beat Mooresville in their time in the school, but they knew it meant a lot for their coach.

“A lot of time and energy went into this one,” Oliphant said. “That was a culmination of a lot of things, but I’m just thankful for the kids that we have here, I’m thankful for these coaches and I’m thankful for Lake Norman High School for giving me this opportunity.”

All of that time and energy paid off for the Wildcats (3-1) as they turned in a performance unlike anything this rivalry has seen in a long time, manhandling the Blue Devils (0-3) for 48 minutes on their way to a 33-6 victory on Friday night in Joe Popp Stadium.

Coming into the game, the Wildcats had lost three straight to Mooresville. Two of those losses came under Oliphant, who was a longtime member and coach in the Blue Devil football program prior to taking the job at Lake Norman, something that made the fact that his first win over Mooresville came on the road even sweeter.