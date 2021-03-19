HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Lake Norman dominates rival Mooresville

MOORESVILLE—After dominating their arch rival for four quarters, the entire Lake Norman team crowded around its head coach, Jonathan Oliphant, jumping up and down and chanting to celebrate.
Not only did the win mean a lot to those on the roster, who haven’t seen the Wildcats beat Mooresville in their time in the school, but they knew it meant a lot for their coach.
“A lot of time and energy went into this one,” Oliphant said. “That was a culmination of a lot of things, but I’m just thankful for the kids that we have here, I’m thankful for these coaches and I’m thankful for Lake Norman High School for giving me this opportunity.”
All of that time and energy paid off for the Wildcats (3-1) as they turned in a performance unlike anything this rivalry has seen in a long time, manhandling the Blue Devils (0-3) for 48 minutes on their way to a 33-6 victory on Friday night in Joe Popp Stadium.
Coming into the game, the Wildcats had lost three straight to Mooresville. Two of those losses came under Oliphant, who was a longtime member and coach in the Blue Devil football program prior to taking the job at Lake Norman, something that made the fact that his first win over Mooresville came on the road even sweeter.
“My dad coached here for 30 years. I was a ball boy from the time I could carry a football,” Oliphant said. “I’ll be honest, I felt snubbed when I didn’t get this job to two times I interviewed for it.
“All the memories from growing up, I’m glad the win happened here.”
Not only did that first win come on the turf of Joe Popp Stadium, but it was also the most thoroughly dominating performance that Lake Norman has ever turned in against the Blue Devils.
The Wildcats outgained Mooresville on the night 377-108 thanks to their ability to win in the trenches every play, rushing for 315 yards on 56 attempts (5.6 yards per carry) while holding the Blue Devils to a measly 12 rushing yards (1.2 yards per carry).
This led to an eye-popping discrepancy in time of possession that saw the Wildcats hold the ball for 32:23 of the game while Mooresville had the ball for just 13:37.
Lake Norman only attempted six passes on the night, partly due to losing starting quarterback Anthony Limon to an unspecified injury early in the third quarter, but even then, two of those six passes went for touchdowns.
However, it was Cri’shon Shephard that threw them. On the same trick play. Twice.
The do-it-all running back found Christian Taylor twice on a halfback pass for touchdowns, the first one from 24 yards out and the second from 35.
“It worked the first time, so the second time I was like ‘well, why not?’,” Oliphant said. “The third time, I figured that if it worked the first two times, it might just work again. The kids love trick plays, that’s what makes it fun.”
Shephard was not just a trick play artist, either. The senior carried the ball 11 times for 127 yards and was electric every time he touched the ball with five of his carries going for at least 15 yards.
“They were having trouble catching up to (Shephard),” Oliphant said. “So, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
Stepping into the quarterback role for the injured Limon was tight end Jace Neely. He ran the Wildcats’ option offense without missing a beat and ended up scoring both of Lake Norman’s rushing touchdowns on the night while running the ball for 48 yards on 10 carries.
The Wildcats’ ‘Blackshirt’ defense even got in on the scoring fun when Bradley Wilson blocked a punt early in the first quarter and Jack Baker picked up the loose ball and scored.
That defense also held the Blue Devil passing attack in check, limiting them to just 96 yards through the air with both of Mooresville’s quarterbacks combining to complete just 13 of their 33 pass attempts. Ranger Glaser even picked off a pass late in the game to preserve, what was at the time, a shutout.
Mooresville’s only score came with less than a minute to play when Ashton Edstrom returned a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown.
The Wildcats will face another tough test next week when they play host to defending state champion, and currently undefeated, Vance.