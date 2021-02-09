HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Iredell teams get the ball rolling

Football teams in Iredell County and around the state held their first practices Monday in the delayed N.C. High School Athletic Association season brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was much different than the typical opening day held at the end of July or the first of August during a normal season.
“Once we got all the kids on campus and on the practice field we had a pretty good practice,” West Iredell coach Shannon Ashley said.
“With some students (doing) virtual (learning), it creates a situation where we have kids coming in and being dropped off or driving to practice,” he added. “Hopefully we will get into a little more of a routine as the days go by and it will feel more like a regular football season soon.”
Players and coaches will be required to wear cloth face coverings during practices and games, although NCHSAA guidelines say that if an athlete is "actively participating in practice or contests and having trouble breathing because of wearing a mouthguard and/or helmet, they may remove the face covering during active participation (standing on the sidelines or waiting for a practice repetition does not constitute active participation).”
COVID guidelines made check-in a longer process, Statesville coach Randall Gusler noted.
But the first day went “very well,” Gusler said. There was “a lot of excitement, good leadership from older players, and the young players worked hard.”
“Our kids and coaches are motivated and excited that the season has officially started,” South Iredell coach Scott Miller said.
North Iredell coach David Lewis echoed that sentiment.
“Our first practice went great,” Lewis said. “There was a lot of excitement and energy because of all the hard work this group of players and coaches have been putting in.”
Teams have already been adapting to the COVID protocols.
Miller said the Vikings held workouts in January and are used to the restrictions. “They have become our everyday practice norms,” he said.
Lewis said the Raiders had not encountered any issues with the constraints, and he attributed it to their “diligence on following the rules as well as developing an attitude of toughness.”
“This group has had 82 in the weight room or outside workouts since June (2020) with 43 being our average daily attendance over that time,” Lewis said. “We don't sit around and complain about what we can't do. We celebrate and appreciate what we can do and then we get after it. We have been very detailed in our pods and small group workouts, and I know that all that hard work will pay off for this team.”
West Iredell is at about 50 players currently, but Ashley said he hopes to pick up a few more once the basketball season wraps up.
He was pleased with what the Warriors were able to accomplish on opening day.
“We have been doing regular workouts and skill development,” Ashley said, “so we were able to get some quality reps in our offensive and defensive schemes.”
Lewis said North Iredell had 29 varsity players and 36 junior varsity players for the first practice and that the Raider also anticipated adding several more the next few days.
Statesville featured 44 players in grades 9-12 for the first practice. Gusler said the split was fairly even, about 10-12 players per class.
Miller said South Iredell’s turnout was way down, citing 53 varsity and 40 JV players.
“If we would have started Aug. 1 we would have had 70-plus on varsity alone,” Miller said.
Teams will be limited to seven games this season. Opening night is Feb. 26.
There is plenty or work to do between now and then, starting with the remainder of this week.
“Get routines established. Getting our players back to football shape,” Gusler said. “It has been a year and three months since we played a game.”