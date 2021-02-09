HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Iredell teams get the ball rolling

“Our kids and coaches are motivated and excited that the season has officially started,” South Iredell coach Scott Miller said.

North Iredell coach David Lewis echoed that sentiment.

“Our first practice went great,” Lewis said. “There was a lot of excitement and energy because of all the hard work this group of players and coaches have been putting in.”

Teams have already been adapting to the COVID protocols.

Miller said the Vikings held workouts in January and are used to the restrictions. “They have become our everyday practice norms,” he said.

Lewis said the Raiders had not encountered any issues with the constraints, and he attributed it to their “diligence on following the rules as well as developing an attitude of toughness.”

“This group has had 82 in the weight room or outside workouts since June (2020) with 43 being our average daily attendance over that time,” Lewis said. “We don't sit around and complain about what we can't do. We celebrate and appreciate what we can do and then we get after it. We have been very detailed in our pods and small group workouts, and I know that all that hard work will pay off for this team.”