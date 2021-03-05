HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Ground game powers East Burke past West Iredell

Leading 22-0 in the second quarter, the Cavaliers looked poised to pad their advantage. They advanced the ball into the red zone.

Eric Hayes and Austin Cope each came up with hits for losses that brought up fourth down and five, and then teammate Qualyne Johnson intercepted the ensuing pass to regain possession for the Warriors (0-2, 0-2).

West Iredell moved the ball to the East Burke 43, but Carter Crump hauled in a tipped ball on a Munoz pass and returned it 72 yards for a touchdown that lifted the Cavaliers’ lead to 30-0 with 39.7 seconds remaining in the half.

Instead of putting a dent in a three-possession game the Warriors fell into a bigger hole.

“We were thinking let’s keep playing hard, see if we can get a score,” Ashley said. “That would get the kids excited. Then we’d get the ball to start the second half. (The interception) was unfortunate.”

East Burke caught the Warriors off guard with an onside kick to begin the third quarter. The Cavaliers needed only two plays to score from the Warriors’ 49 after recovering.

The running clock mercy rule came into play with 8:52 left in the third after Langley rushed for a 19-yard TD.

OTHER STATS