HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Ground game powers East Burke past West Iredell

East Burke matched its 2019 win total on Friday night, and it’s not even the third week of the delayed high school football season.
The Cavaliers built a 30-point lead in the first half and spoiled West Iredell’s home opener with a resounding 43-6 Northwestern Foothills Conference victory that propelled them to a 2-0 start.
West Iredell quarterback Elijah Munoz broke up the shutout when he scampered into the end zone as time expired.
Munoz’s touchdown was the first of the season for the Warriors, who lost their opener at Draughn, 14-3.
With a healthy dose of direct snaps, misdirection handoffs and some nifty spin moves, the Cavaliers rushing attack piled up 397 yards on the ground.
“Their offense is super hard to replicate in practice,” Warriors coach Shannon Ashley said. “Certainly that’s not an excuse.”
Blane Fulbright led the Cavaliers with 239 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 23 carries.
The ground attack ate up clock and kept the ball out of the Warriors’ hands in the first half. Dawson Langley’s 13-yard touchdown capped an eight-play, 81-yard opening scoring drive, and East Burke never looked back.
It was 14-0 late in the first quarter when Fulbright punctuated an 11-play, 72-yard drive with his 5-yard jaunt to paydirt.
Leading 22-0 in the second quarter, the Cavaliers looked poised to pad their advantage. They advanced the ball into the red zone.
Eric Hayes and Austin Cope each came up with hits for losses that brought up fourth down and five, and then teammate Qualyne Johnson intercepted the ensuing pass to regain possession for the Warriors (0-2, 0-2).
West Iredell moved the ball to the East Burke 43, but Carter Crump hauled in a tipped ball on a Munoz pass and returned it 72 yards for a touchdown that lifted the Cavaliers’ lead to 30-0 with 39.7 seconds remaining in the half.
Instead of putting a dent in a three-possession game the Warriors fell into a bigger hole.
“We were thinking let’s keep playing hard, see if we can get a score,” Ashley said. “That would get the kids excited. Then we’d get the ball to start the second half. (The interception) was unfortunate.”
East Burke caught the Warriors off guard with an onside kick to begin the third quarter. The Cavaliers needed only two plays to score from the Warriors’ 49 after recovering.
The running clock mercy rule came into play with 8:52 left in the third after Langley rushed for a 19-yard TD.
OTHER STATS
Crump added 93 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries for the Cavaliers.
Munoz’s 75 yards on 12 carries accounted for nearly half of the Warriors’ 175 total yards. Hayes caught two passes for 53 yards.
Caleb Alford rushed for 32 yards on seven carries for West Iredell.
UP NEXT
The Warriors will try again for their first win March 12 when they travel to West Caldwell.
“We’re young and don’t have a lot of depth on the offensive or defensive line,” said Ashley, whose roster features 16 freshmen. “But I thought our kids played hard and tough.”
East Burke, which finished next-to-last in the NWFC in 2019, hosts Patton on March 12 looking to stay among the league’s front runners.
SCORING SUMMARY
East Burke;14;16;13;0--43
West Iredell;0;0;0;6--6
First quarter
EB—Dawson Langley 13 run (kick failed), 8:17.
EB—Blane Fulbright 5 run (Langley run), 3:06.
Second quarter
EB-Fulbright 9 run (Langley run), 11:45.
EB—Carter Crump 72 INT return (Fulbright run), :39.7
Third quarter