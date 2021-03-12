HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Carson defeats North Iredell in conference opener

OLIN—With the exception of two electric John Jackson plays and a first-quarter goal-line stand from the North Iredell defense the night belonged to Carson on Friday.
Alex London completed 13 passes for 213 yards and two touchdowns as the Cougars cruised to a 38-10 victory in the teams’ North Piedmont Conference opener.
Carson held the Raiders to 147 yards of total offense and improved to 2-1 (1-0) on the season. North Iredell slipped to 0-2 (0-1).
Jeremy Burke kicked a 21-yard field with 5 minutes, 55 seconds left in the second quarter, and the Raiders trailed 7-3. Jackson’s athleticism on a gadget play set that up. With the ball at their own 33, Raiders quarterback Hunter Nicholson took the snap and ran to his right. He gave the ball to Jackson as Jackson ran toward him, reversing the direction. Jackson dashed 57 yards to the Carson 10. North Iredell was unable to punch the ball in the end zone and settled for Burke’s three points.
Emory Taylor stymied the momentum. He returned the ensuing kickoff for a 91-yard touchdown. Taylor hit the hole with speed and there was no stopping him from reaching the end zone.
Andrew Beaver tacked on a 20-yard field goal with 20 seconds left in the first half, and the Cougars led 17-3 at the break.
London’s second touchdown pass, a 26-yarder coming on the opening possession of the second half, extended Carson’s lead to 24-3. He hooked up with running back C.P. Pyle, and Pyle shed a couple of tackles after the reception on his way to paydirt.
The Raiders answered one minute later to provide a glimmer of hope. Nicholson threw a pass to Jackson along the line of scrimmage. Jackson broke loose and darted down the left sideline for a 47-yard TD reception that pulled North Iredell within 24-10.
The Cougars milked four minutes off the clock on the following possession and padded their lead thanks to Pyle’s 3-yard TD run. They added another score late in the fourth quarter.
Pyle’s 79 yards on the ground led the Carson rushing attack, which finished with 172. Taylor hauled in six passes for 95 yards.
Elijah Hurt had two tackles for loss and assisted a Jayden Turner sack to headline the North Iredell defense, which stopped Carson on fourth-and-goal from the 3 in a scoreless first quarter.
North Iredell is back at home March 19, welcoming Statesville (2-1, 1-0) to Raider Ravine.
Carson hosts East Rowan the same night.
SCORING SUMMARY
Carson 38, North Iredell 10
Carson;0;17;14;7—38
North Iredell;0;3;7;0—10
Second quarter
C—Jacob Harris 27 pass from Alex London (Andrew Beaver kick), 10:20.
NI—Jeremy Burke 21 FG, 5:55.
C—Emory Taylor 91 kick return (Beaver kick), 5:42.
C—Beaver 20 FG, :20.5
Third quarter
C—C.P. Pyle 26 pass from London (Beaver kick), 10:15.
NI—John Jackson 47 pass from Hunter Nicholson (Burke kick), 9:16.
C—Pyle 3 run (Beaver kick), 5:00.
Fourth quarter
C—Jordan Garland 4 run (Beaver kick), 3:15.