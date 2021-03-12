HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Carson defeats North Iredell in conference opener

OLIN—With the exception of two electric John Jackson plays and a first-quarter goal-line stand from the North Iredell defense the night belonged to Carson on Friday.

Alex London completed 13 passes for 213 yards and two touchdowns as the Cougars cruised to a 38-10 victory in the teams’ North Piedmont Conference opener.

Carson held the Raiders to 147 yards of total offense and improved to 2-1 (1-0) on the season. North Iredell slipped to 0-2 (0-1).

Jeremy Burke kicked a 21-yard field with 5 minutes, 55 seconds left in the second quarter, and the Raiders trailed 7-3. Jackson’s athleticism on a gadget play set that up. With the ball at their own 33, Raiders quarterback Hunter Nicholson took the snap and ran to his right. He gave the ball to Jackson as Jackson ran toward him, reversing the direction. Jackson dashed 57 yards to the Carson 10. North Iredell was unable to punch the ball in the end zone and settled for Burke’s three points.

Emory Taylor stymied the momentum. He returned the ensuing kickoff for a 91-yard touchdown. Taylor hit the hole with speed and there was no stopping him from reaching the end zone.

Andrew Beaver tacked on a 20-yard field goal with 20 seconds left in the first half, and the Cougars led 17-3 at the break.