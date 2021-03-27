HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Bunker Hill blanks West Iredell

Bunker Hill (4-1) took advantage of a few costly West Iredell (0-5) mistakes to jump out to an early lead and never looked back, beating the Warriors 44-0 Friday night.
After West Iredell was able to get a stop on the Bears’ opening drive, the Warriors fumbled a punt into their own end zone resulting in a safety.
Bunker Hill used the safety as momentum, taking the ball down the field after the safety and punching it in for a touchdown on a Carson Elder 13-yard touchdown pass to Kaden Robinson with just over five minutes remaining in the first quarter.
The Warriors shot themselves in the foot again on the ensuing drive, turning a third down and short into fourth and long on an errant snap over the quarterback’s head. Bunker Hill scored again with seconds left in the first quarter on a Chadz Stevenson 3-yard run to make it 16-0.
It was much of the same in the second quarter as the Bears used a 66-yard Elder pass to Jay Abrams to extend the Bunker Hill lead to 23-0.
Elder found Abrams early and often throughout Friday’s game. Elder finished 20 of 23 passing for 254 yards and three TDs. Abrams pitched in with 10 catches for 168 yards and two TDs for the Bears.
Despite turnovers on consecutive drives in the second quarter by the Bears, the Warriors were unable to capitalize.
Bunker Hill went on to score two more times in the second quarter to extend its lead to 37-0 at the half.
The Bears scored the last touchdown of the game early in the third quarter and ran the clock out through the remainder of the game.
West Iredell travels to face league-leading Hibriten next week, while Bunker Hill hosts Patton.
SCORING SUMMARY
BUNKER HILL 16;23;7;0—44
WEST IREDELL 0;0;0;0—0
First quarter
BH – Safety, 8:04
BH- Elder to Robinson 13-yard pass (Flowers PAT), 5:27
BH- Stevenson 3-yard run (Flowers PAT), :32
Second quarter
BH – Elder to Abrams 66-yard pass (Flowers PAT), 9:33
BH – Isaac Rueda 10-yard run (Flowers PAT), 2:23
BH – Elder to Abrams 11-yard pass (Flowers PAT), :14
Third quarter
BH – Robinson 3-yard run (Flowers PAT), 6:15