HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Bunker Hill blanks West Iredell

Bunker Hill (4-1) took advantage of a few costly West Iredell (0-5) mistakes to jump out to an early lead and never looked back, beating the Warriors 44-0 Friday night.

After West Iredell was able to get a stop on the Bears’ opening drive, the Warriors fumbled a punt into their own end zone resulting in a safety.

Bunker Hill used the safety as momentum, taking the ball down the field after the safety and punching it in for a touchdown on a Carson Elder 13-yard touchdown pass to Kaden Robinson with just over five minutes remaining in the first quarter.

The Warriors shot themselves in the foot again on the ensuing drive, turning a third down and short into fourth and long on an errant snap over the quarterback’s head. Bunker Hill scored again with seconds left in the first quarter on a Chadz Stevenson 3-yard run to make it 16-0.

It was much of the same in the second quarter as the Bears used a 66-yard Elder pass to Jay Abrams to extend the Bunker Hill lead to 23-0.

Elder found Abrams early and often throughout Friday’s game. Elder finished 20 of 23 passing for 254 yards and three TDs. Abrams pitched in with 10 catches for 168 yards and two TDs for the Bears.