HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER: Pine Lake Prep captures first state title
CARY— Pine Lake Prep claimed its first boys soccer state championship by knocking off Franklin Academy 3-1 in overtime Saturday during the 1A state final at WakeMed Soccer Park.

Pine Lake Prep’s Jayden Deku provided the game’s opening goal and scored another to break the 1-1 tie in overtime on his way to being named the game’s Most Valuable Player.

Deku opened the scoring in the 25th minute with a follow-up chance off of a shot by Griffin Nixdorf that was saved by the Patriot keeper.

Noah Smith knocked in a goal on a feed from last year’s 1A MVP Max Bademian in the 73rd minute, and Franklin Academy pulled even.

The two teams made it through regulation time level at 1-1 before inclement weather halted the proceedings. When play resumed, neither team could score in the initial 10-minute overtime period.

In the final overtime, Deku was on the receiving end of a feed from Andrew Kuechler, who cleverly pulled down a cross into the box. Deku slipped his foot on the ball to put the Pride up 2-1 in the 91st minute.

Nixdorf got in on the scoring, racing on a breakaway from midfield in the 98th minute and beating the Patriot keeper to put the game away with an insurance goal.

Franklin Academy finished the season 14-3-0. The Patriots were 10-2-0 as the champions of the North Central 1A Conference. The Patriots won their fourth East Region championship and made a second straight appearance in the state final.

Pine Lake Prep wrapped up the year 14-2-1. The Pride was the champions of the PAC 7 1A Conference with a 9-2-1 mark in league play. Pine Lake Prep won the West Region championship for the first time in school history to advance to its first state final.

