HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER: Iredell teams prep for playoffs

The N.C. High School Athletic Association has announced playoff brackets for the boys soccer state playoffs. First-round games are scheduled for Monday.

Lake Norman (16-2-4) is the 4A West No. 4 seed. The Wildcats will play No. 29 North Meck (15-4-2) in the opening round. The winner advances to face either No. 13 Asheville (15-4-2) or No. 20 Marvin Ridge (7-7-4).

Mooresville (11-10-2) is seeded No. 27 in the 4A West. The Blue Devils play at R.J. Reynolds (17-3-2), seeded sixth. The winner moves on to face either No. 11 Cox Mill (15-2-5) or No. 22 Grimsley (12-8-1).

North Iredell (10-11) is seeded No. 22 in the 3A West. The Raiders open at No. 11 Ledford (14-5-3). The winner advances to play either No. 6 Concord (19-1-3) or No. 27 Oak Grove (8-12-2).

West Iredell (6-11-2) is seeded No. 25 in the 3A West. The Warriors face No. 8 Atkins (12-10) in the first round. The winner moves on to battle either No. 9 Central Academy (8-13-1) or No. 24 South Rowan (14-7-1).

Second-round games are scheduled for Thursday.