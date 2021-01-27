HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: West Rowan outmatches Statesville

Statesville’s Chris Brown sprinted down the floor to catch up to a long outlet pass. He caught up to the ball, gathered, and slammed home an emphatic, left-handed dunk.
There was one problem. The Greyhounds (2-2) were still down by more than 20 points.
The undefeated West Rowan Falcons (7-0) went wire-to-wire in dominating fashion, cruising past the Greyhounds 86-61 on Tuesday night in Sampsel Gymnasium.
“We just got outmanned,” Statesville head coach Sonny Schofield said “They played better than us on both ends of the floor.”
The Falcons’ domination started early, but it was evident prior to the opening tip that they would have at least one, big advantage: size. That advantage was utilized early in the game as West Rowan fed their big man Zeek Biggers to the tune of 10 points in the first half.
“I guess (the size) was a big factor,” Schofield said. “Sometimes, you can go by the size of the heart. I’ve had small teams before that have competed with big teams, so we got to get some toughness going on.”
Biggers, who finished the game with 13 points and nine rebounds, was a big factor in the Greyhounds’ inability to score in the first quarter. His presence in the middle of the floor forced Statesville to take many long-distance shots, leading to an underwhelming nine points in the first eight minutes for the home team.
By the time the first quarter ended, the Falcons already had a 17-point lead, 26-9, that they would maintain for much of the rest of the game. West Rowan extended that lead to 47-23 heading into halftime.
Much of that offensive explosion for the Falcons came on the back of Macari Allison, who knocked down five 3-pointers in the first 16 minutes. He finished the game with 15 points and eight rebounds.
The Falcons’ Braden Graham led all scorers on the night with 29 points while shooting better than 50 percent from the field.
“In the first half, nobody found their rhythm. Nobody was good on defense, nobody was good on offense” Schofield said. “In the second half, we competed better.”
The Greyhounds may have never cut too far into the Falcons’ lead in the second half, but it was a much more competitive half, with West Rowan narrowly winning the second half score 39-38.
Statesville was much more aggressive attacking the basket, led by a 14-point explosion in the final two quarters from Brown, who finished the game with 17 points and seven rebounds.
The Greyhounds had two others finish the game in double figures, Messiah Robinson finishing with 16 points and Zamari Stevenson with 14. As a team, Statesville shot just over 42 percent from the field on the night.
However, it’s the Greyhounds’ second-half performance that has Schofield hopeful for the rest for the season.
“It’s all in what you want to do, I can’t make them play,” he said. “You got to flip that switch in your head that says I’m going to compete and I’m going to do it all four quarters instead of just the third and fourth.”
The Greyhounds will see if those lessons pay off when they take the court again on Thursday in Olin to take on North Iredell.