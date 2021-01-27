HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: West Rowan outmatches Statesville

Statesville’s Chris Brown sprinted down the floor to catch up to a long outlet pass. He caught up to the ball, gathered, and slammed home an emphatic, left-handed dunk.

There was one problem. The Greyhounds (2-2) were still down by more than 20 points.

The undefeated West Rowan Falcons (7-0) went wire-to-wire in dominating fashion, cruising past the Greyhounds 86-61 on Tuesday night in Sampsel Gymnasium.

“We just got outmanned,” Statesville head coach Sonny Schofield said “They played better than us on both ends of the floor.”

The Falcons’ domination started early, but it was evident prior to the opening tip that they would have at least one, big advantage: size. That advantage was utilized early in the game as West Rowan fed their big man Zeek Biggers to the tune of 10 points in the first half.

“I guess (the size) was a big factor,” Schofield said. “Sometimes, you can go by the size of the heart. I’ve had small teams before that have competed with big teams, so we got to get some toughness going on.”