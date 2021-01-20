HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Statesville too much for the Cougars

Statesville played aggressive defense and benefitted from runs in the second quarter and fourth quarter to beat Carson, 67-53.
Chris Brown and T.J. Miller led Statesville with 18 points apiece, and Messiah Robinson added 12 points.
Carson guard AJ Merriman led all scorers with 21 points and kept the Cougars in the game by scoring several unassisted baskets.
Statesville played well at times but lacked consistency, building an 18-point first-half lead before watching it slowly evaporate.
The Greyhounds began the game playing effective man-to-man defense, staying in front of their opponents and forcing contested shots without fouling, limiting Carson to just eight first-quarter points.
Statesville passed the ball well on the parameter to find open shots against the Cougar zone. After second-quarter three-pointers by Robinson and Miller, Brown drew defenders on one wing before throwing a skip pass to Robinson on the other who drained his second three extending Statesville’s lead to nine.
Brown and Miller showcased their midrange games with 12-foot jumpers, and a layup by Zamari Stevenson gave Statesville an 18-point first-half lead.
Carson struggled shooting for much of the first half, particularly from the foul line. But Merriman made a running three off the backboard as the first half expired to bring the Cougars within 12, 36-24.
Statesville started the second half showing more of its stingy defense, forcing consecutive steals ending with a fast-break dunk by Brown.
But Statesville’s offense became stagnant, and Carson began finding holes in the Greyhound defense. Merriman cut the Statesville lead to 10 midway through the third quarter after making a three and going the length of the court for a layup when the Greyhounds failed to stop the ball.
Christian Moore began the fourth quarter with a steal, and Brown beat his man for a layup, a critical sequence in preserving Statesville’s lead.
Merriman’s pull-up jumper with just over three minutes remaining cut the margin to 57-51, Statesville’s smallest lead since the first quarter.
With just over two minutes remaining and Carson in transition, Stevenson poked the ball free from Merriman leading to a breakaway slam dunk by Brown extending the lead to eight, the game’s most crucial sequence which mitigated the Cougar threat and enabled the Greyhounds to pull away.
Carson girls’ offense overwhelms Statesville
Carson’s girls basketball team used an efficient offense in a blowout win over Statesville, 62-28.
Carson’s fluid offense moved the ball effectively throughout the game, consistently finding gaps and open shots in the Greyhound zone defense.
Carson stymied Statesville with its 2-3 zone defense and beat the Greyhounds in transition after turnovers and missed shots for several fast-break baskets.
Statesville often settled for contested long-range shots and failed to move the ball into the Carson zone defense.
Cougar guard Ellie Willhelm led Carson’s offense with 18 points by scoring on drives to the basket and converting four three-pointers.
Carson moved the ball efficiently throughout the game, once coming out of a third-quarter timeout making four passes capped by a layup by forward Mary Spry without the ball touching the floor. Nine players scored for the Cougars.
Statesville forced consecutive steals by Nakayla White-Connor and Shania Bailey-Scott after instituting a full-court press in the fourth quarter.
White-Connor led Statesville with 11 points.