HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Statesville too much for the Cougars

Statesville played aggressive defense and benefitted from runs in the second quarter and fourth quarter to beat Carson, 67-53.

Chris Brown and T.J. Miller led Statesville with 18 points apiece, and Messiah Robinson added 12 points.

Carson guard AJ Merriman led all scorers with 21 points and kept the Cougars in the game by scoring several unassisted baskets.

Statesville played well at times but lacked consistency, building an 18-point first-half lead before watching it slowly evaporate.

The Greyhounds began the game playing effective man-to-man defense, staying in front of their opponents and forcing contested shots without fouling, limiting Carson to just eight first-quarter points.

Statesville passed the ball well on the parameter to find open shots against the Cougar zone. After second-quarter three-pointers by Robinson and Miller, Brown drew defenders on one wing before throwing a skip pass to Robinson on the other who drained his second three extending Statesville’s lead to nine.

Brown and Miller showcased their midrange games with 12-foot jumpers, and a layup by Zamari Stevenson gave Statesville an 18-point first-half lead.