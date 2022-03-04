HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Site choices for regional finals puzzle coaches

“Capacity plays a role in it and they’re trying to find the biggest gym they can find,” he said, “but my worry is focusing on how big the gym is, is not going to be that big of a deal. By playing it two hours away, less people are going to attend.”

On Wednesday, when the NCHSAA announced the regional championship sites and times, it also released a statement to the media. The Association said, following a surge in COVID-19 cases, it wasn’t going to be able to play regional championships at college venues as it had done in the past, and it began to work with the N.C. Basketball Coaches Association to get feedback on sites with large gyms for the regional finals.

“The arrangement for this year provides the opportunity for more spectators to get attend games in the Western Regionals,” the NCHSAA statement read. “This year’s sites also provide a more equitable distribution of spectator capacity for the Eastern (and) Western Regionals and will help the NCHSAA meet as much demand for spectator capacity as possible.”

Rhyne thinks, after the field was set, it could’ve been possible to revisit the Marion site and hosting the games in Charlotte. Ellington said he can’t focus on that anymore.

“But listen, and I think every other coach would same say thing,” he said, “you get to play in Final Four, it doesn’t matter where it’s at, but certainly lots of people wonder why the game is big played where it’s at.”