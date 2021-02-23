HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: North Iredell beats the buzzer, Rams in OT

SKYLAND—North Iredell defeated T.C. Roberson 57-55 in overtime during Tuesday night’s opening round of the 3A state playoffs. The Raiders scored the game-winning basket just before the final buzzer.

With the game knotted at 55, the fifth-seeded Rams (11-4) were holding for the last shot in OT.

Cole Saunders knocked the ball away from the dribbler. John Jackson collected the loose ball and sprinted the length of the floor with it.

Jackson’s contested layup was off the mark.

Saunders’ attempted putback missed. Jayden Turner got an offensive board and stickback opportunity, too. He was off as well, but there for the third offensive rebound and go-ahead bucket was Jackson.

For video of the game-ending sequence, check out the Record & Landmark Facebook page.

More details on the game will follow as they are made available.

The Raiders will play at No. 4 seed Crest (14-1) in Thursday’s second round. The Chargers defeated No. 13 Greensboro Dudley (7-6) on Tuesday.