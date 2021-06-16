HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Lake Norman advances to second round

MOORESVILLE—Luke Schmolke pitched a complete game and Brian Hearn drove in two runs when Lake Norman fell behind as the Wildcats downed Cary in the opening round of the 4A state playoffs Tuesday night, 3-1.

Schmolke allowed one run on five hits and three walks. He struck out seven.

Cary plated the go-ahead run in the top of the sixth inning to break a scoreless tie.

Lake Norman responded with three unanswered runs in the bottom half of the inning.

Hearn, Carson Cherry and Hunter Sherrill combined for Lake Norman’s three hits.

The Wildcats (12-3) advanced to the second round where they will play top seed Providence (13-2). The winner of that game will face either No. 4 seed Hough (15-0) or No. 5 seed Northwest Guilford (12-3) in the third round.