HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: 6-run 5th carries South Iredell past North Iredell

TROUTMAN—Matt Sherrill had one hit and an RBI and South Iredell took control late to beat North Iredell 8-2 in North Piedmont Conference action Friday night.

The Raiders (1-5, 1-3) led 2-0 after adding a run in the top of the fourth inning.

The Vikings scored twice in the bottom of the fourth to tie and then erupted for six runs in the fifth to pull ahead for good.

Ben Cotton, Halston Mattingly and Trey Rice each supplied one hit for South Iredell (4-2, 3-1).

Braxton Provenza and Sam Nutting pitched for the Vikings. Nutting went four innings, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks. Provenza tossed three scoreless innings. He didn’t allow a hit and struck out four.

Colby Umbarger went 2 for 3 at the plate for the Raiders. He doubled twice. Landon Kanous provided one hit and drove in one run. Cole Johnson picked up an RBI, and Kenny Bess, Anson Strange and Ty Staz each contributed one hit.

Landon Lowtharpe, Umbarger and Zac Compton pitched for North Iredell. Lowtharpe went four innings, giving up five runs—three earned—on three hits and four walks. He struck out four.