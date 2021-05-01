Harwell picked to umpire Babe Ruth League World Series

Wayne Harwell began umpiring youth baseball games while he was still a high schooler at Statesville in the late 1970s.

More than 40 years later, Harwell is still calling balls and strikes.

“I love just being on the ballfield,” said Harwell, who played for Statesville from 1975-77, coached the Greyhounds from 1982-2001 and led them to the 1991 3A state championship.

His job approval behind the plate has been validated once again.

Harwell was chosen to umpire the Babe Ruth League World Series for the 11-year-olds July 28-Aug. 6 in Treasure Coast, Florida, and the 8-year-olds Aug. 12-21 in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

“It means a lot to be recognized by your peers and considered a good umpire,” said Harwell, who played baseball at Western Carolina. “It’s an opportunity to see the best players at their age group play against each other.

“Baseball has been my life and means everything to me just like my family,” he added. “It got me a college education. I got to travel to places I’d probably have never seen if it weren’t for the sport.”

This will be his fourth and fifth appearances on one of the biggest stages for youth baseball.