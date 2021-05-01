Harwell picked to umpire Babe Ruth League World Series

Wayne Harwell began umpiring youth baseball games while he was still a high schooler at Statesville in the late 1970s.
More than 40 years later, Harwell is still calling balls and strikes.
“I love just being on the ballfield,” said Harwell, who played for Statesville from 1975-77, coached the Greyhounds from 1982-2001 and led them to the 1991 3A state championship.
His job approval behind the plate has been validated once again.
Harwell was chosen to umpire the Babe Ruth League World Series for the 11-year-olds July 28-Aug. 6 in Treasure Coast, Florida, and the 8-year-olds Aug. 12-21 in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.
“It means a lot to be recognized by your peers and considered a good umpire,” said Harwell, who played baseball at Western Carolina. “It’s an opportunity to see the best players at their age group play against each other.
“Baseball has been my life and means everything to me just like my family,” he added. “It got me a college education. I got to travel to places I’d probably have never seen if it weren’t for the sport.”
This will be his fourth and fifth appearances on one of the biggest stages for youth baseball.
In 2017, Harwell worked on the umpiring crew for the 12-year-old Babe Ruth League World Series in Winston-Salem. In 2019, he called games during the 11-year-old Babe Ruth League World Series held in Treasure Coast.
Harwell’s first time serving as an umpire for a Babe Ruth World Series came in 2003 when he landed in Williamsburg, Virginia, to call the tournament for the 10-year-old age group.
“I remember the nervousness and being scared not knowing what to expect,” he said. “You expect good players and good coaches. You always want to get each call right. The biggest thing, you want to make sure you’re in the right position so if a coach says, ‘How can you see that from there,’ you can feel you were in the right spot to see it and got it correct.
“Over the years, the nervousness has gone. You have the experience to tune out fans.”
Harwell has devoted 32 years—including 28 as President—to Babe Ruth baseball in Iredell County.
His list of accomplishments also includes umpiring 11 Southeast Regionals and 19 North Carolina Babe Ruth state tournaments.
“I appreciate umpires more now,” Harwell said. “In my younger days of coaching I’d give them heck. I got thrown out of my fair share of games. Umpires make 50 percent of people happy and 50 percent of people mad at the same time. It’s not an easy job. It takes a certain type of person to do it and stay in it for a while.”