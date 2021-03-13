H.S. FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: West Caldwell starts strong, rolls against West Iredell

Nick McCue kicked a 32-yard field goal in the third quarter for the Wildcats (2-1, 2-1), and Cri’shon Shepard scored on an 11-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Shepard’s TD made it a one-possession game, with Lake Norman trailing 17-9.

But the Huskies (3-0, 3-0) answered with another score to put the game away.

Vance 42, Mooresville 14

CHARLOTTE—Vance built a 14-point halftime lead and further distanced itself from Mooresville with a 21-point third quarter on its way to a 42-14 victory Friday night.

Glenwood Robinson’s 1-yard touchdown helped trim the Blue Devils’ deficit to 21-7 with 10 minutes left in the third.

Sebastian Brown threw an 11-yard TD pass to Sean Collins in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough for Mooresville to catch up.

Alexander Central 53, Freedom 12

TAYLORSVILLE—Alexander Central throttled Freedom on Friday night, 53-12.

The Cougars rushed for 452 yards. Ryheem Craig had 80 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries. Andrew Bumgarner added 87 yards and a touchdown on seven carries.

Luke Mitchell’s 12-yard touchdown run capped the scoring late in the fourth quarter.

Lance Justice contributed two rushing TDs for Alexander Central, which led 27-0 at halftime.