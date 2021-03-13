H.S. FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: West Caldwell starts strong, rolls against West Iredell

GAMEWELL—West Caldwell took control in the first quarter Friday night and breezed to a 47-14 win over West Iredell.
Cameron Beaver rushed for touchdowns covering 25 and 10 yards to make it 14-0. Jaylen Patterson hooked up with Mason Anthony for a 29-yard touchdown pass with 2:50 left in the first, and Makayis Dula returned a fumble 24 yards for a touchdown to punctuate a dominant opening 12 minutes.
West Caldwell was never threatened from there.
C.J. Ferguson’s 21-yard touchdown run got West Iredell on the board in the third quarter.
It was 47-7 when West Iredell’s Eric Dalton scored on a 26-yard run with 2:21 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Patterson, who transferred from West Iredell, completed 7 of 13 passes for 113 yards. Beaver finished with 83 yards on 12 carries.
Elijah Munoz and Ferguson each tallied 59 rushing yards for West Iredell.
Hough 24, Lake Norman 9
MOORESVILLE—Lake Norman suffered its first loss Friday night, dropping a 24-9 decision to I-Meck Conference foe Hough.
Huskies quarterback Tad Hudson passed for 196 yards and a touchdown. Elijah McWilliams carried the ball 20 times for 146 yards and a touchdown.
Nick McCue kicked a 32-yard field goal in the third quarter for the Wildcats (2-1, 2-1), and Cri’shon Shepard scored on an 11-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Shepard’s TD made it a one-possession game, with Lake Norman trailing 17-9.
But the Huskies (3-0, 3-0) answered with another score to put the game away.
Vance 42, Mooresville 14
CHARLOTTE—Vance built a 14-point halftime lead and further distanced itself from Mooresville with a 21-point third quarter on its way to a 42-14 victory Friday night.
Glenwood Robinson’s 1-yard touchdown helped trim the Blue Devils’ deficit to 21-7 with 10 minutes left in the third.
Sebastian Brown threw an 11-yard TD pass to Sean Collins in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough for Mooresville to catch up.
Alexander Central 53, Freedom 12
TAYLORSVILLE—Alexander Central throttled Freedom on Friday night, 53-12.
The Cougars rushed for 452 yards. Ryheem Craig had 80 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries. Andrew Bumgarner added 87 yards and a touchdown on seven carries.
Luke Mitchell’s 12-yard touchdown run capped the scoring late in the fourth quarter.
Lance Justice contributed two rushing TDs for Alexander Central, which led 27-0 at halftime.