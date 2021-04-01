Graham has surging Lake Norman on verge of becoming a state title contender

The Lake Norman girls basketball team was one possession away from beating this year’s 4A state champion.
The Wildcats finished second in the I-Meck Conference to that Vance team. It was one of just two losses.
McKenzie Graham guided them to a 10-2 record and a win in the first round of the 4A state playoffs during the COVID-shortened campaign. For her efforts, Graham was named the R&L County Girls Basketball Coach of the Year. She also was named coach of the year in the I-Meck.
A year ago, under her direction, the Wildcats finished 16-10 and won their first playoff game in a decade. They also did so despite losing Wingate signee Lauren Sullivan to a season-ending knee injury immediately following the 2019 Christmas break.
“We lost five seniors from last year’s team, including Lauren,” Graham said. “We didn’t know how we’d be.”
Fine as it turned out.
If not for the condensed schedule ordered by the N.C. High School Athletic Association, the Wildcats might have been looking at a 20-plus win season.
Lake Norman scrambled to pick up a few games when Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools shut down athletic activities for a stint. That school district houses six of the eight teams that make up the I-Meck Conference.
“We were calling, texting, emailing trying to find games,” McKenzie said. “I’m thankful we did.”
When CMS permitted its schools to resume athletic events it left three I-Meck games to close the regular season. The Wildcats were 2-1 in those contests. The one loss, 55-53, was at Vance, which also reached the 4A state final in 2020 but did not play due to the pandemic.
Lake Norman gave Vance—which had its full complement of players—all it could handle, leading 36-35 at halftime.
Aly Wadkovsky scored 28 points in the game. When the Cougars doubled down on her around the paint, the Wildcats hit perimeter shots. They led by as many as 12 with 3 minutes, 15 seconds left in the third quarter.
Vance chipped away and eventually pulled ahead.
“I think we started to get too confident, not realizing it was us and the clock against them,” Graham said. “We rushed shots. We missed a layup just before the buzzer that would have sent it to overtime. I think we could have won it in overtime.”
Vance prevailed by 16 or more points in four of its five playoff victories. The state final was a blowout as the Cougars throttled Garner Magnet 74-38.
“Leah Barringer lit it up against them,” Graham said of the Vance senior guard. “We held her to like six points.
“To see them win the state title by 36,” she added, cutting herself off in disbelief.
Lake Norman went on the road and knocked off previously-unbeaten Myers Park 49-47 in the opening round of the 4A state playoffs.
“We were on top of the world,” Graham said.
South Caldwell edged Lake Norman 47-45 in the second round. It was a frustrating end for Graham and the Wildcats because of how it unfolded.
One Lake Norman player took four punches over the course of two separate occasions, according to Graham, who noted the instances went uncalled by officials. Video evidence was later presented to the NCHSAA for review.
“Our halftime speech was not really about strategy as much as saying we’re not going to retaliate and just trying to calm them down,” Graham said.
“It’s fire” for next season, she added.
The outlook for 2021-22 is promising.
All five Lake Norman starters return. Wadkovsky has committed to Elon. Kirsten Lewis-Williams is getting Division I recruiting interest.
The Wildcats’ first three players off the bench will be back as well.
Expectations are high, as the Wildcats “keep pushing forward.”