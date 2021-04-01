Graham has surging Lake Norman on verge of becoming a state title contender

“We were calling, texting, emailing trying to find games,” McKenzie said. “I’m thankful we did.”

When CMS permitted its schools to resume athletic events it left three I-Meck games to close the regular season. The Wildcats were 2-1 in those contests. The one loss, 55-53, was at Vance, which also reached the 4A state final in 2020 but did not play due to the pandemic.

Lake Norman gave Vance—which had its full complement of players—all it could handle, leading 36-35 at halftime.

Aly Wadkovsky scored 28 points in the game. When the Cougars doubled down on her around the paint, the Wildcats hit perimeter shots. They led by as many as 12 with 3 minutes, 15 seconds left in the third quarter.

Vance chipped away and eventually pulled ahead.

“I think we started to get too confident, not realizing it was us and the clock against them,” Graham said. “We rushed shots. We missed a layup just before the buzzer that would have sent it to overtime. I think we could have won it in overtime.”

Vance prevailed by 16 or more points in four of its five playoff victories. The state final was a blowout as the Cougars throttled Garner Magnet 74-38.