Future Tar Heel shines for South Iredell in unusual season

TROUTMAN—Whether it was the mandate to wear masks during practices and matches or the lack of pre- and post-game handshakes between opponents, nothing about this high school volleyball season was normal because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was definitely different,” South Iredell senior Marissa Meyerhoefer said. “We still had a good time, made the most of it and played hard.”
Behind their versatile, North Carolina-bound standout, the Vikings tied for second in the North Piedmont Conference with West Rowan, reached the second round of the 3A state playoffs and finished 10-5 overall during the coronavirus-shortened season.
Meyerhoefer averaged 12 kills and 18 digs along the way on her way to being named the NPC player of the year. She is also the R&L County Volleyball Player of the Year.
Without question, her totals (156 kills and 232 digs) would have been even greater if not for missing a couple of games due to COVID-19 protocols. Contact tracing forced her to sit out the second meeting with NPC champion North Iredell and the season finale against Carson.
“I wasn’t sick I just had to quarantine,” Meyerhoefer said. “I was bummed. But even though I wasn’t able to go to those two games I watched all the points (online through a streaming service).”
The Dec. 21 Carson game doubled as Senior Night. The recognition and festivities went on without Meyerhoefer, although she was able to tune in via FaceTime.
“It was sad,” she said. “Ever since your freshman year, you see those and are excited to be part of a senior night. But I’m glad I was able to come back and finish out the season.”
South Iredell is fortunate she returned. If not for her performance in the NPC tournament semifinals on Jan. 6, the Vikings probably lose to West Rowan—the previous season’s NPC champion—and miss the playoffs.
With West region playoff brackets trimmed to 16 teams instead of the traditional 32, the NPC was only guaranteed one playoff berth, and that went to top seed North Iredell.
West Rowan and the Vikings featured almost identical records entering the tournament tilt. South Iredell rallied from a two-sets-to-one deficit to win in five (25-22, 24-26, 11-25, 25-19, 15-9).
Meyerhoefer tallied 21 kills and 22 digs in the match. The Falcons, who split with South Iredell during the regular season, fell to 9-4. The Vikings improved to 9-3 and gained a valuable tiebreaker in the bid for a playoff wild card.
West Rowan missed qualifying for the playoffs. South Iredell earned the 15th of 16 seeds in the West.
“We definitely knew we needed to win every game we could this season,” Meyerhoefer said.
The Vikings bounced back from a first-set loss to upset No. 2 seed Sun Valley in the opening round of the playoffs (20-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-22).
Meyerhoefer led the way, recording 15 kills and 15 digs.
“We knew that would be a hard team to beat so let’s go have fun and play as hard as we can,” she said. “I think we took them by surprise with our energy and our fight for every point, which is awesome.”
South Iredell coach Megan Skouby knew she had a floor general that could spark her team, whether by action or encouragement.
“She is a vocal leader who brings out the competitiveness in everyone around her,” Skouby said.
A second-round loss at T.C. Roberson brought a conclusion to the Vikings’ season on Jan. 14.
Meyerhoefer cherished the time with her teammates on the bus ride home.
The high school playing days are over for this All-State selection, but her career is not.
Next stop: Chapel Hill.
Up until now, Meyerhoefer has held out on signing with the Tar Heels, who recruited her to play as a defensive specialist. Not because she’s having second thoughts about her verbal commitment, but rather in hopes of having as many people as possible be able to attend her signing ceremony. Perhaps that will be soon.
In the meantime, Meyerhoefer has been in contact with members of the North Carolina coaching staff discussing the plan for summer workouts. Some of those dates are becoming more concrete, she said.
Meyerhoefer is eager to join the Tar Heels volleyball family.
“I’m looking forward to getting better … as well as being part of a great Carolina team and great school spirit,” she said. “I’m getting to play at a really high, competitive level.”