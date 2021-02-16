Future Tar Heel shines for South Iredell in unusual season

“We definitely knew we needed to win every game we could this season,” Meyerhoefer said.

The Vikings bounced back from a first-set loss to upset No. 2 seed Sun Valley in the opening round of the playoffs (20-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-22).

Meyerhoefer led the way, recording 15 kills and 15 digs.

“We knew that would be a hard team to beat so let’s go have fun and play as hard as we can,” she said. “I think we took them by surprise with our energy and our fight for every point, which is awesome.”

South Iredell coach Megan Skouby knew she had a floor general that could spark her team, whether by action or encouragement.

“She is a vocal leader who brings out the competitiveness in everyone around her,” Skouby said.

A second-round loss at T.C. Roberson brought a conclusion to the Vikings’ season on Jan. 14.

Meyerhoefer cherished the time with her teammates on the bus ride home.

The high school playing days are over for this All-State selection, but her career is not.

Next stop: Chapel Hill.