Former teammates on opposite sides of Carolina-Duke rivalry

Leaky Black committed to North Carolina while still a sophomore at Concord’s Cox Mills High School, and he was extremely invested in getting one of his teammate to follow.

UNC coach Hubert Davis, then an assistant, was the primary recruiter responsible for calling and texting Wendell Moore.

Black was unofficially a recruiter, too.

“He was on me about coming to Carolina, because they were obviously one of the heavier teams that recruited me early in the process,” Moore said. “He was on me a lot at that point. When I made the decision to come to Duke, ever since then there have kind of been jokes between us every time we play.”

The two former teammates will square off when Duke and Carolina renew their rivalry Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Dean E. Smith Center. They may even find themselves matched up against one another.

Moore and Black are 2-2 in head-to-head meetings, although Moore has one-up on Black after making the game-winning putback in overtime to beat Carolina back in 2020.